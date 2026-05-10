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HomeSportsCricketLucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Lucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Only designated performance analysts are permitted to use computers, provided they are used at the specific analyst table for data-related tasks.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 10 May 2026 06:17 PM (IST)

A new controversy has erupted in IPL 2026. As per user on X, an individual in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dugout was reportedly spotted using a mobile phone during their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10, 2026.

The incident occurred during the afternoon fixture at MA Chidambaram Stadium. While the match was in progress, cameras and social media users allegedly captured a person seated in the LSG dugout area engaged in a phone call or scrolling through a mobile device.

It is still unclear what role the individual holds within the Lucknow Super Giants setup, though several fans have claimed that he was not actually using the phone inside the dugout. Several users in the comment section speculated that the individual could be the team manager, although no official confirmation regarding his identity or role has emerged so far.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the tweet, and this report is based solely on a post shared by a user on X.

Violation of PMOA Protocols

The use of communication devices in the dugout is a direct violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules established by the BCCI. According to the protocol, team managers are only allowed to use mobile phones within the dressing room. All other support staff and players must deposit their devices before the match begins to prevent any unauthorized communication.

Exceptions

Only designated performance analysts are permitted to use computers, provided they are used at the specific analyst table for data-related tasks.

Match-Fixing Allegations and Social Media Reaction

The breach has sparked a wave of speculation on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with some fans and critics questioning the integrity of the game.

"Spot-Fixing" Fears

While there is no evidence of wrongdoing, the sight of a phone in a restricted area often triggers concerns regarding the exchange of real-time "inside information" with external parties. Fans have tagged the BCCI and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), demanding an immediate investigation to maintain the tournament's transparency.

Precedent in IPL 2026

This is not the first such lapse this season.

Rajasthan Royals Incident: Earlier in the tournament, RR manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued a warning for using a phone in the dugout during a match against RCB.

BCCI Crackdown: Following the RR incident, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had warned franchises that the board would show "no leniency" toward further violations of the PMOA protocol.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has erupted in IPL 2026 involving the Lucknow Super Giants?

A controversy has arisen after a user on X claimed an individual in the LSG dugout was seen using a mobile phone during their match against CSK on May 10, 2026.

Is using a mobile phone in the dugout allowed during IPL matches?

No, using mobile phones in the dugout is a violation of BCCI's Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules. Only team managers in the dressing room and designated performance analysts at the analyst table are permitted phone usage.

What are the potential implications of a phone being used in the dugout?

The presence of a phone in a restricted area can spark concerns about the exchange of real-time 'inside information,' leading to fears of match-fixing and sparking social media speculation.

Has there been a similar incident in IPL 2026 before?

Yes, earlier in the tournament, the Rajasthan Royals manager was fined for using a phone in the dugout. The BCCI had warned franchises against further violations.

Published at : 10 May 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs LSG LSG Vs CSK IPL IPL Match Fixing IPL 2026
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