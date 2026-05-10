Lucknow Super Giants Staffer Allegedly On Call During CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

A new controversy has erupted in IPL 2026. As per user on X, an individual in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) dugout was reportedly spotted using a mobile phone during their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 10, 2026.

The incident occurred during the afternoon fixture at MA Chidambaram Stadium. While the match was in progress, cameras and social media users allegedly captured a person seated in the LSG dugout area engaged in a phone call or scrolling through a mobile device.

It is still unclear what role the individual holds within the Lucknow Super Giants setup, though several fans have claimed that he was not actually using the phone inside the dugout. Several users in the comment section speculated that the individual could be the team manager, although no official confirmation regarding his identity or role has emerged so far.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of the tweet, and this report is based solely on a post shared by a user on X.

How is this LSG staff member allowed to use his phone during the match? pic.twitter.com/9eb8woCI1W — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) May 10, 2026

Somebody in LSG’s dugout was on a call on their phone. @BCCI take action asap #CSKvsLSG — Avani Gupta (@cricketizlife) May 10, 2026

Wait… phones are allowed in the dugout now? 📱🤨 Another controversy loading…#CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/UzFk8wzaYF — SHD766 (@MohdSha66621889) May 10, 2026

Violation of PMOA Protocols

The use of communication devices in the dugout is a direct violation of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) rules established by the BCCI. According to the protocol, team managers are only allowed to use mobile phones within the dressing room. All other support staff and players must deposit their devices before the match begins to prevent any unauthorized communication.

Exceptions

Only designated performance analysts are permitted to use computers, provided they are used at the specific analyst table for data-related tasks.

Match-Fixing Allegations and Social Media Reaction

The breach has sparked a wave of speculation on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with some fans and critics questioning the integrity of the game.

"Spot-Fixing" Fears

While there is no evidence of wrongdoing, the sight of a phone in a restricted area often triggers concerns regarding the exchange of real-time "inside information" with external parties. Fans have tagged the BCCI and the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), demanding an immediate investigation to maintain the tournament's transparency.

Precedent in IPL 2026

This is not the first such lapse this season.

Rajasthan Royals Incident: Earlier in the tournament, RR manager Romi Bhinder was fined ₹1 lakh and issued a warning for using a phone in the dugout during a match against RCB.

BCCI Crackdown: Following the RR incident, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had warned franchises that the board would show "no leniency" toward further violations of the PMOA protocol.