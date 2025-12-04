Looking Back 2025: Three World Cups In 30 Days - India's Women Rewrite Sporting History

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketLooking Back 2025: Three World Cups In 30 Days - India's Women Rewrite Sporting History

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The year 2025 truly belonged to India's women athletes. In an extraordinary achievement, India clinched three World Cup titles within just 30 days, lifting the nation's pride to new heights.

These victories showcased not only their sporting excellence but also their determination, resilience, and confidence on the world stage.

The trio of trophies included Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, Women’s T20 World Cup 2025, and Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025.

These triumphs highlighted the growing strength of Indian women in sports and marked a powerful step forward for women's empowerment. Their success inspired millions across the country and reinforced the message that women can excel in any arena when given the opportunity.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

India delivered a stunning performance to become world champions in Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 - their maiden WC title in ODIs. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team impressed with outstanding gameplay, smart strategy, and brilliant teamwork. This historic win elevated women’s cricket in India and proved that the team could rise to any challenge.

Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025

India's dominance continued in Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025, where the team lifted their second consecutive title. Remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, India beat Iran in the semifinals and faced Chinese Taipei in the final.

Their powerful display showcased unmatched skill, strength, and tactical mastery, reinforcing their status as one of the best kabaddi teams in the world.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 for Blind

India’s campaign in the inaugural Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind 2025 was nothing short of dominance. The team went unbeaten throughout the tournament. They opened with convincing wins over Sri Lanka and Australia, followed by a commanding eight-wicket victory against Pakistan, where they chased down 136 in just 10.2 overs.

A clinical nine-wicket win against Australia in the semi-final sealed their spot in the historic title clash.

In the final held in Colombo, India’s disciplined bowling attack restricted Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs. The chase was then taken over with fearless batting from the openers. Phula Saren’s superb 44 off 27 balls anchored the innings, guiding India to 115 in only 12.1 overs. The seven-wicket triumph crowned India as the first-ever champions.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Year Ender 2025 Sports Year Ender 2025 Looking Back 2025
