List Of Players Who Took Wickets In Back-To-Back Innings

Test cricket is often considered the ultimate challenge in the sport. Spanning five days, it tests the endurance, skill, and mental strength of both batsmen and bowlers.

While big centuries often grab headlines, bowlers too have etched their names in history by achieving remarkable consistency. One such rare feat is taking at least one wicket in consecutive Test innings — a record that only a few have managed to pull off over a long stretch of matches.

At the very top of this elite list stand Australia’s legendary pacer Dennis Lillee and Pakistan’s speedster Waqar Younis. Both share the number one spot, having taken wickets in an incredible 41 consecutive Test innings.

Their ability to strike regularly across conditions and opponents speaks volumes about their dominance during their eras.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry has now emerged as one of the latest entrants into this exclusive club. With his recent performances, Henry has matched South African quick Kagiso Rabada, with both sitting jointly in fourth place after claiming wickets in 38 consecutive innings.

Matt Henry’s recent heroics

Henry’s rise in this list comes on the back of a sensational tour of Zimbabwe. In the two-match Test series, he claimed 16 wickets at an astonishing average of just 9.13. His consistent breakthroughs ensured New Zealand sealed a 2-0 clean sweep away from home. For his outstanding effort, Henry was rightly named Player of the Series.

Bowlers with most consecutive innings taking at least one wicket in Tests:

Dennis Lillee – 41 innings

Waqar Younis – 41 innings

Matt Henry – 38 innings

Kagiso Rabada – 38 innings

These bowlers have shown that in Test cricket, consistency is just as valuable as pace or skill — and maintaining it over years is what turns good players into legends.

