Lionel Messi's Net Worth: How Much Richer Is He Than Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma?

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest-ever players, announced his retirement from international football on Monday, August 31. Messi posted a picture on social media accompanied by a brief three-letter message, with the caption confirming his decision to step away from international duty.

Following the announcement, attention has also turned to Messi’s enormous fortune. Fans are curious about the football icon’s wealth and how it compares with the earnings and net worth of India’s biggest cricket stars, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Football remains the world’s most popular sport, and its biggest stars earn enormous sums through salaries, prize money, sponsorships and commercial ventures. Messi sits firmly among the sport’s highest earners, having built a remarkable financial empire during his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi’s Estimated Net Worth

Media reports estimate Lionel Messi’s net worth at around $1.1 billion, which translates to approximately ₹10,450 crore.

A significant portion of his wealth has been accumulated through his football career, while sponsorship agreements, endorsements and other business ventures have also contributed substantially to his fortune.

Messi’s Annual Earnings vs Virat Kohli’s Net Worth

Lionel Messi’s yearly earnings highlight the enormous financial scale of his career. According to the Forbes 2026 list, he was ranked the world’s third-highest-paid athlete, with estimated annual earnings of around $140 million, or more than ₹1,300 crore.

For comparison, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated in media reports at approximately ₹1,050 crore. This means Messi’s reported income in a single year is higher than Kohli’s estimated overall wealth.

The difference becomes even more striking when Messi is compared with Rohit Sharma. The Indian captain’s net worth is reportedly around ₹230 crore, meaning Messi’s annual earnings are several times higher.

How Does Messi Make His Money?

Lionel Messi’s reported $140 million annual income is believed to be split fairly evenly between his football-related earnings and his off-field income.

Around $70 million reportedly comes from his activities on the football field, while another $70 million is generated through endorsements, sponsorships and other commercial ventures.

It should be noted that these figures are based on media and industry estimates. Lionel Messi’s exact income and personal wealth have not been officially disclosed, so the numbers should be treated as estimates rather than confirmed figures.