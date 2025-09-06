Left Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketLeft Out Of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In Four-Day Series Against Australia A

Left out of Asia Cup, Shreyas Iyer will captain India A in two four-day matches against Australia A in Lucknow, with a mix of experienced players and emerging talent in the squad.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 03:29 PM (IST)
Shreyas Iyer has been handed the captaincy of the India A side for the upcoming multi-day series against Australia A, set to begin on September 16 in Lucknow. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 15-member squad that blends experience with promising young talent.

The series will feature two four-day games, both at the same venue. While the opening match kicks off on September 16, the second encounter is scheduled for September 23. Senior stars KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj are expected to bolster the side for the second fixture.

Interestingly, Iyer, who missed out on selection for India’s Asia Cup squad starting September 9 in the UAE, will now have a chance to showcase his leadership skills. The stylish right-hander is currently turning out for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semi-final against Central Zone in Bengaluru.

The India A team will have wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel as vice-captain, with reliable opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and left-hander Devdutt Padikkal adding depth to the batting order. Young guns Sai Sudharsan and Ayush Badoni further strengthen the lineup, bringing fresh energy to the squad.

On the bowling front, pacers Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed will spearhead the attack, supported by Yash Thakur. The spin department looks equally balanced, featuring Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and leg-spinner Gurnoor Brar round off the unit.

Both matches promise to be high-stakes encounters, giving several emerging names a platform to prove themselves against a strong Australia A side while offering Iyer an opportunity to stamp his authority as a leader.

India A Squad for Australia A Series:
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur.

India A Vs Australia A India A Khaleel Ahmed Australia A Prasidh Krishna BCCI Shreyas Iyer Devdutt Padikkal India A Squad Dhruv Jurel India A Captain Asia Cup Snub Four-day Matches Lucknow Cricket Young Indian Cricketers
