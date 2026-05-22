'Didn't Even Get Time To Grieve': Ex-India Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Experience

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently opened up about the emotional sacrifices he made during his commentary career, revealing an incident that left many shocked.

The former spinner shared that a few years ago, shortly after his elder brother passed away, he received a call from the BCCI asking him to travel to Mohali the very next morning for commentary duties during an India vs Australia Test match.

Recalling the painful moment in a post on X, Sivaramakrishnan said that his family had completed the funeral rites in the evening when the call came from the BCCI’s broadcasting department. Despite still grieving the loss of his brother, he chose to fulfil his professional responsibilities and flew to Mohali for commentary the following day.

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He reflected on how he repeatedly placed work ahead of personal sorrow and family responsibilities, yet felt he did not receive the respect he deserved in return.

Sivaramakrishnan added that even after making such sacrifices, he had to endure several unpleasant experiences during his broadcasting career.

The former India leg-spinner also revealed another deeply personal moment, stating that his mother passed away while he was away in Pune for commentary commitments. He hinted that one particular individual within the system ultimately played a major role in his decision to step away from commentary, though he did not mention anyone by name.

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Laxman Sivaramakrishnan retired from commentary in March ahead of the 2026 IPL season. At the time, he claimed that younger commentators were being preferred while he was consistently sidelined. He had also raised concerns regarding discrimination within the industry.

Sivaramakrishnan began his commentary career in 2000 after representing India national cricket team as a leg-spinner. During his playing career, he featured in 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India, taking 26 and 15 wickets respectively.