Latest On Rinku Singh - Will He Play India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match?

Availability of Indian finisher Rinku Singh for India's must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe remains shrouded in uncertainty. As of February 25, 2026, the left-hander is officially a major doubt for the game at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Why Rinku Left Camp

On Tuesday, February 24, news broke that Rinku Singh had been forced to leave the Indian camp in Chennai and fly back to Greater Noida. The departure was triggered by a serious family emergency - his father, Khanchand Singh, who has been battling stage-4 liver cancer, reportedly saw a deterioration in his health and was placed on ventilator support.

Will Rinku Rejoin Squad?

There are conflicting reports regarding his return:

Many news outlets, including The Indian Express and Times of India, report that Rinku missed the primary practice session under the lights at Chepauk, casting serious doubt on his match readiness for Thursday.

Some reports suggest that Rinku may attempt to rejoin the squad in Chennai by Wednesday evening or Thursday morning after attending to his family. However, even if he returns, the team management might hesitate to field him without proper practice and given the emotional toll.

Playing XI Impact: Who Replaces Rinku?

With India facing a "do-or-die" scenario to stay alive in the tournament, Indian cricket team is already looking at alternatives:

Sanju Samson: Samson was seen having an extended net session in Chennai, particularly honing his power-hitting. He is the frontrunner to replace Rinku or the struggling Tilak Varma.

Axar Patel: There is also a strong possibility of bringing back Axar Patel to bolster the lower-order batting and provide an extra spin option on the turning Chepauk pitch.

While Rinku remains a vital part of India's plans, his participation in the Zimbabwe game will likely be a game-time decision based on his personal situation and travel schedule.