Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dembele reportedly viewed Mbappe's career comparison as betrayal.

A former player claims the French squad is now divided.

The dispute may affect team unity for upcoming international fixtures.

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly furious with France captain Kylian Mbappe after comments made by the Real Madrid forward about their contrasting careers and the Ballon d’Or race. According to French publication L’Equipe, Mbappe’s remarks about being the “chosen one” became a breaking point for Dembele, who is said to have viewed them as a personal slight.

The controversy has reportedly created fresh tension within the France dressing room, with former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jerome Rothen claiming that several players are now more sympathetic towards Dembele than Mbappe.

Mbappe’s ‘Chosen One’ Remark Angers Dembele

Mbappe recently discussed his path to the top while comparing his career with Dembele’s. He suggested that he had been identified as a future superstar from a young age, while Dembele had to overcome injuries and take a different route.

“Dembele has always been seen as a gifted player. As for me, I have always been considered the chosen one. I reached the top straight away and at an early age,” Mbappe said.

“He has had a different career because of injuries, but he has managed to make up for that very well,” he added.

Dembele responded after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Brest, insisting that his success had come through hard work rather than being singled out for greatness.

“I was never the chosen one, I worked hard and was rewarded with a wonderful year with Paris,” Dembele said.

The PSG forward also insisted that he was following the Ballon d’Or race without pressure, adding that the final outcome would be known in due course.

Rothen Claims France Dressing Room Is Divided

Rothen said Dembele had taken Mbappe’s comments particularly badly and regarded them as a betrayal.

“Dembele took it very badly, that’s a certainty. He is very angry with Kylian Mbappe. It is a form of betrayal for him,” Rothen said during a discussion with RMC Sport.

The former midfielder also claimed that Dembele is not the only France player frustrated by Mbappe’s public statements.

“I am told that there are a lot of players in the French team who do not understand, once again, all his statements, who are more in team Dembele than team Mbappe,” Rothen said.

“Yet it is the same team, but apparently there are two teams now,” he added.

Mbappe was reportedly caught off guard by Dembele’s response but chose not to address the issue publicly. The developments have raised questions over the unity of the France squad ahead of their upcoming international fixtures.