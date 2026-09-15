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English NewsSportsCricketMbappe Sparks France Dressing-Room War, Leaves Dembele Furious Over Ballon d’Or Remarks: Report

Mbappe Sparks France Dressing-Room War, Leaves Dembele Furious Over Ballon d’Or Remarks: Report

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly furious with Kylian Mbappe after his “chosen one” remarks sparked a fresh divide within the France dressing room.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dembele reportedly viewed Mbappe's career comparison as betrayal.
  • A former player claims the French squad is now divided.
  • The dispute may affect team unity for upcoming international fixtures.

Ousmane Dembele is reportedly furious with France captain Kylian Mbappe after comments made by the Real Madrid forward about their contrasting careers and the Ballon d’Or race. According to French publication L’Equipe, Mbappe’s remarks about being the “chosen one” became a breaking point for Dembele, who is said to have viewed them as a personal slight.

The controversy has reportedly created fresh tension within the France dressing room, with former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Jerome Rothen claiming that several players are now more sympathetic towards Dembele than Mbappe.

Mbappe’s ‘Chosen One’ Remark Angers Dembele

Mbappe recently discussed his path to the top while comparing his career with Dembele’s. He suggested that he had been identified as a future superstar from a young age, while Dembele had to overcome injuries and take a different route.

“Dembele has always been seen as a gifted player. As for me, I have always been considered the chosen one. I reached the top straight away and at an early age,” Mbappe said.

“He has had a different career because of injuries, but he has managed to make up for that very well,” he added.

Dembele responded after Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win over Brest, insisting that his success had come through hard work rather than being singled out for greatness.

“I was never the chosen one, I worked hard and was rewarded with a wonderful year with Paris,” Dembele said.

The PSG forward also insisted that he was following the Ballon d’Or race without pressure, adding that the final outcome would be known in due course.

Rothen Claims France Dressing Room Is Divided

Rothen said Dembele had taken Mbappe’s comments particularly badly and regarded them as a betrayal.

“Dembele took it very badly, that’s a certainty. He is very angry with Kylian Mbappe. It is a form of betrayal for him,” Rothen said during a discussion with RMC Sport.

The former midfielder also claimed that Dembele is not the only France player frustrated by Mbappe’s public statements.

“I am told that there are a lot of players in the French team who do not understand, once again, all his statements, who are more in team Dembele than team Mbappe,” Rothen said.

“Yet it is the same team, but apparently there are two teams now,” he added.

Mbappe was reportedly caught off guard by Dembele’s response but chose not to address the issue publicly. The developments have raised questions over the unity of the France squad ahead of their upcoming international fixtures.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ousmane Dembele reportedly upset with Kylian Mbappe?

Dembele is furious over Mbappe's comments comparing their careers, especially Mbappe's remark about being 'the chosen one.' Dembele viewed this as a personal slight and a betrayal.

What did Kylian Mbappe say that caused the controversy?

Mbappe stated he was always 'the chosen one' who reached the top early, unlike Dembele who had a different path due to injuries. This distinction angered Dembele.

How did Ousmane Dembele respond to Mbappe's comments?

Dembele insisted his success came from hard work, stating he was 'never the chosen one.' He also mentioned following the Ballon d'Or race without pressure.

How has this dispute affected the French national team?

The controversy has reportedly created tension within the France dressing room. Jerome Rothen claims many players now sympathize with Dembele, creating a division in the squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid PSG Ballon D’Or Kylian Mbappe Ballon D'or Ousmane Dembele France Football Jerome Rothen
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