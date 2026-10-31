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English NewsSportsCricket'People Like You...': Sangakkara Reveals Alleged Racist Remark In Ryanair Discrimination Controversy

'People Like You...': Sangakkara Reveals Alleged Racist Remark In Ryanair Discrimination Controversy

Kumar Sangakkara hits back at a social media user after being accused of seeking preferential treatment, insisting the alleged Ryanair incident was racist.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 06:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sangakkara alleged threatening, discriminatory behavior by Ryanair staff at Dublin.
  • Faced criticism, Sangakkara detailed alleged racist remarks about nationality.
  • He emphasized incident was racial discrimination, not seeking preference.

Sangakkara Ryanair Row: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has strongly defended himself against criticism following his allegations of discriminatory treatment by Ryanair employees at Dublin Airport. Sangakkara had taken to X this past Wednesday to raise concerns about the conduct of the airline’s gate personnel, alleging that their behaviour towards his family was both threatening and discriminatory. His account subsequently attracted considerable attention, with users weighing in on the controversy.

Sangakkara's Strong Response To ‘Preferential Treatment’ Remark

The discussion took a turn when an X user accused the former Sri Lankan skipper of displaying entitlement and expecting special privileges.

Rather than letting the criticism pass, Sangakkara responded directly, explaining why he believed the incident went beyond a disagreement over airport procedures.

He alleged that the family had been subjected to comments about their passports, while also being warned about the consequences of challenging the remarks.

Responding to the user, Sangakkara wrote:

"When told people like you with your kind of passports should expect this treatment, and that if we argued against that obviously disgusting comment, we would be considered a threat to other passengers and not boarded, that is not treating everyone exactly the same. It is racist,"

Read More: 'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

His response offered further insight into the circumstances behind his original complaint, with the former cricketer maintaining that the alleged conduct amounted to racial discrimination rather than an attempt to secure preferential treatment.

From Sri Lanka Captain To Rajasthan Royals Coach

Sangakkara remains one of the most celebrated names in Sri Lankan cricket.

He brought the curtain down on his international career in 2015 after an outstanding journey across all three formats, establishing himself among the finest batters of his generation.

After stepping away from international cricket, he transitioned into coaching and management, eventually becoming the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The Dublin Airport controversy has now brought the former cricketer into the social media spotlight for reasons far removed from his achievements on the field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kumar Sangakkara criticize Ryanair?

He publicly accused Ryanair gate personnel at Dublin Airport of discriminatory and threatening behavior towards his family. He raised these concerns on social media, attracting considerable attention.

What specific allegations did Sangakkara make against Ryanair staff?

He claimed the staff made comments about his family's nationality and passports. He also alleged they were warned about consequences if they challenged these remarks, which he deemed racist.

How did Sangakkara respond to claims of expecting preferential treatment?

Sangakkara directly responded to an X user, stating the incident was racial discrimination due to comments about their nationality and passports, not a request for special privileges.

What is Kumar Sangakkara's current professional role in cricket?

After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Sangakkara transitioned into coaching. He is currently serving as the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 06:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kumar Sangakkara Rajasthan Royals IPL Ryanair Controversy
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