Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sangakkara alleged threatening, discriminatory behavior by Ryanair staff at Dublin.

Faced criticism, Sangakkara detailed alleged racist remarks about nationality.

He emphasized incident was racial discrimination, not seeking preference.

Sangakkara Ryanair Row: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has strongly defended himself against criticism following his allegations of discriminatory treatment by Ryanair employees at Dublin Airport. Sangakkara had taken to X this past Wednesday to raise concerns about the conduct of the airline’s gate personnel, alleging that their behaviour towards his family was both threatening and discriminatory. His account subsequently attracted considerable attention, with users weighing in on the controversy.

Sangakkara's Strong Response To ‘Preferential Treatment’ Remark

@IrelandMeda @Ryanair When told people like you with your kind of passports should expect this treatment and that if we argued against that obviously disgusting comment we would be considered a threat to other passengers and not boarded is not treating everyone exactly the same but it is racist October 29, 2026

The discussion took a turn when an X user accused the former Sri Lankan skipper of displaying entitlement and expecting special privileges.

Rather than letting the criticism pass, Sangakkara responded directly, explaining why he believed the incident went beyond a disagreement over airport procedures.

He alleged that the family had been subjected to comments about their passports, while also being warned about the consequences of challenging the remarks.

Responding to the user, Sangakkara wrote:

"When told people like you with your kind of passports should expect this treatment, and that if we argued against that obviously disgusting comment, we would be considered a threat to other passengers and not boarded, that is not treating everyone exactly the same. It is racist,"

Read More: 'It Was Shocking': Sri Lanka Legend Kumar Sangakkara Accuses Ryanair Staff Of Discrimination

His response offered further insight into the circumstances behind his original complaint, with the former cricketer maintaining that the alleged conduct amounted to racial discrimination rather than an attempt to secure preferential treatment.

From Sri Lanka Captain To Rajasthan Royals Coach

Sangakkara remains one of the most celebrated names in Sri Lankan cricket.

He brought the curtain down on his international career in 2015 after an outstanding journey across all three formats, establishing himself among the finest batters of his generation.

After stepping away from international cricket, he transitioned into coaching and management, eventually becoming the head coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The Dublin Airport controversy has now brought the former cricketer into the social media spotlight for reasons far removed from his achievements on the field.