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English NewsSportsCricket'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century

'Feels Awkward': Kuldeep Yadav On Winning Player Of The Match Despite Virat Kohli’s Century

After being in and out of India’s ODI side, Kuldeep said a performance like this boosts his confidence, especially after missing the England series in July.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 28 Sep 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets, derailing West Indies' innings.
  • He felt awkward winning award despite Kohli and Gill centuries.
  • Yadav attributed success to rhythm, variations, restoring self-belief.

Thiruvananthapuram: Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday admitted he felt awkward accepting the Player of the Match award ahead of Virat Kohli, even though his four-wicket haul had pulled India back into the first ODI against the West Indies here, as they eventually won by eight wickets.

The wrist-spinner returned figures of 4-40 in his allocated ten overs and played a pivotal role in derailing the West Indies run-making in the middle overs. Kuldeep broke a 135-run opening stand by dismissing John Campbelll and then removed skipper Shai Hope, centurion Justin Greaves and Jewel Andrew to peg West Indies back.

Kohli then smashed an unbeaten 139 off 88 balls, including crossing the 15,000 runs mark and skipper Shubman Gill made 110, with Kuldeep said their batting was what he enjoyed most about the day.

"I actually loved the batting from Shubman and Virat bhai, it was a special inning from them. It feels awkward to receive the Man of the Match award seeing the way Virat batted, it was an outstanding inning," Kuldeep said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about his own spell, the left-arm wrist-spinner said everything had clicked in his favour. "I think personally I like my rhythm, to be very honest. I was very calm in my rhythm and just trying to bowl whatever I felt like bowling, just varying the pace, variations were superb, just reading the batters, where they're going to hit me, and yeah, I bowled very, very, very good in rhythm."

Kuldeep has been in and out of the Indian side, and didn’t play the ODI series in England in July. He added that a spell like this goes a long way in restoring belief in his abilities. "It always feels nice when you enjoy your bowling and that's where you achieve your best.

“When you are enjoying your bowling, when you are a bit relaxed as well, and then your performance comes at peak. So, sometimes it feels to get that confidence back, you have to have a bowling spell like this, definitely, you grow your confidence."

He signed off by saying there was still room for improvement. "I still believe there's a lot to improve as a spinner and I believe the rhythm, it's all about your flow, bowling flow, and when you are comfortable and when you are in good flow, then everything looks so good.

"I personally feel there's still a chance to improve, and I'm going to stick with the same rhythm, that's the most important thing. Even if I play any format, it's just about you feeling comfortable in your rhythm and in your flow."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kuldeep Yadav feel awkward receiving the Player of the Match award?

He felt awkward because he believed Virat Kohli's outstanding unbeaten 139 off 88 balls was more deserving. Kuldeep also enjoyed the batting from Shubman Gill.

What was Kuldeep Yadav's bowling performance in the first ODI?

Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 4-40 in his ten overs. He dismissed John Campbell, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, and Jewel Andrew, derailing the West Indies' run-making.

What did Kuldeep Yadav say about his bowling rhythm?

He liked his rhythm, stating he was calm and focused on varying pace and using superb variations. He also mentioned reading the batters well during his spell.

How did this performance affect Kuldeep Yadav's confidence?

The spell helped restore his belief and confidence in his abilities. He feels that enjoying his bowling and being relaxed helps him perform at his peak.

Published at : 28 Sep 2026 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs WI ODIs VIrat Kohli
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