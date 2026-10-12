WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma Make Early-Morning Visit To Mahakaleshwar Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketers Kuldeep Yadav, Tilak Varma visited Mahakaleshwar Temple Monday.

Hockey player Vivek Sagar also joined them at the shrine.

The temple is a revered Jyotirlinga, significant for pilgrims.

Tilak Varma Kuldeep Yadav Mahakaleshwar Temple Visit: India’s busy cricket schedule did little to stop Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma from making time for a spiritual visit. The two cricketers arrived at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain early on Monday morning, hours after India defeated the West Indies in the third T20I in Indore. Hockey player Vivek Sagar and India’s throwdown specialist Raghu joined the pair for the visit. The group offered prayers at the renowned shrine, interacted with fellow devotees and temple staff, and received prasad.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Tilak Varma, and Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. https://t.co/8nApowb5lG October 12, 2026

Temple Visit Follows India’s T20I Victory

The visit came after India secured a 14-run victory over the West Indies on Sunday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The journey to Ujjain involved an early start, with the Mahakaleshwar Temple located around 56 kilometres from Indore’s Holkar Stadium.

Tilak was part of the playing XI for the match, while Kuldeep did not feature, with Prince Yadav selected in his place.

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The appearance of Indian cricketers at prominent religious sites has also been noticeable during Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as head coach.

Players have made visits to temples during important cricketing campaigns, including India’s T20 World Cup-winning run at home earlier this year.

Why Mahakaleshwar Temple Holds Religious Significance

Situated in Ujjain, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas revered by devotees.

The shrine draws pilgrims from across the country, with its religious traditions and the famous Bhasma Aarti among its major attractions.

The temple has also featured in the Indian team’s activities ahead of the ongoing series.

Before the third T20I, head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the shrine to seek blessings. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak accompanied him, and Gambhir was seen participating in a pooja.

With India preparing for the next match against the West Indies, the latest visit offered Kuldeep and Tilak an opportunity to pay their respects following the team’s important win in Indore.