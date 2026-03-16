Kuldeep Yadav Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Vanshika Chadha

Team India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, after becoming T20 World Cup winner, embarked on a beautiful new journey. On March 14, 2026, Kuldeep tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Vanshika Chadha, in a private but regal ceremony at the historic Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie.

The couple, who grew up just three kilometers apart in Kanpur, shared their first official wedding photos on social media with a heartwarming caption: "Our Forever begins now. 14.03.2026."

Check Viral post below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuldeep yadav 🇮🇳 (@kuldeep_18)

A Star-Studded Celebration

The wedding was a blend of tradition and cricketing royalty. Despite the intimate setting, several icons of Indian cricket were in attendance:

"Kul-Cha" Bond: Yuzvendra Chahal was the life of the party, with viral videos showing him dancing at the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies.

Teammates in Attendance: World Cup winners Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh joined the celebrations, while reports confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also traveled to Mussoorie to bless the couple.

Special Guests: Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham) was also spotted at the venue to offer his blessings.

Postponed for Nation

The couple’s love story is one of patience. Originally planned for November 2025, Kuldeep decided to postpone the wedding to stay fully focused on India’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. This sacrifice culminated in India lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad just a week before his big day, making the celebration even more special.

Looking Ahead: Lucknow Reception

The Mussoorie wedding was private, but the celebrations are far from over. The couple will host a lavish reception on March 17 at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.

Following the festivities, Kuldeep will join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming IPL season, starting in late March.

Kuldeep Yadav plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL.

He was retained by the franchise ahead of 2026 season for ₹13.25 crore. After a stellar 2025 campaign where he took 15 wickets, he remains the spearhead of Capitals' spin department alongside captain Axar Patel.