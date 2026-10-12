WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav’s Epic Reaction To Prince Yadav’s Scoop Against Shamar Joseph

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prince Yadav improvised a scoop shot for four.

Kuldeep Yadav's astonished reaction became quite memorable.

His crucial boundaries helped India win by 14 runs.

Prince Yadav produced a moment of improvisation that caught his Indian teammates by surprise, and Kuldeep Yadav’s reaction quickly became a talking point. The young player’s daring scoop against West Indies' Shamar Joseph in the final over drew smiles and applause from the dugout as India pushed towards the end of their innings. The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 19th over, when Prince turned a low full toss into an unexpected boundary.

𝐍𝐎. 𝟏𝟎 𝐖𝐈𝐓𝐇 𝐀 𝐍𝐎. 𝟏 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐓! 🤌 #PrinceYadav gets cheeky against 140 kph & scoops it fine for FOUR! Pure audacity! 💥 #INDvWI 3rd T20I | LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/GmwwFjql5J https://t.co/DtM6Euf7ly October 11, 2026

While the shot added valuable runs, it was Kuldeep’s astonished expression that made the moment particularly memorable.

Kuldeep’s Expression Says It All

Shamar Joseph delivered a low full toss aimed around middle stump, with Prince seemingly anticipating a yorker.

Instead of attempting a conventional stroke, the batter improvised with a scoop, lifting the ball over wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

The ball bounced before reaching the boundary, bringing four runs for India.

Read More: Prince Yadav Matches Unique T20I Record For India After 15 Years

Kuldeep, watching the stroke unfold, initially appeared stunned, covering his mouth before breaking into a wide grin. His reaction captured the surprise generated by Prince’s audacious choice of shot.

Sanju Samson was equally appreciative, applauding the effort with a smile. Mayank Yadav also joined in the celebration, walking over to Prince and giving him a congratulatory tap on the head.

Prince’s Late Boundaries Prove Valuable

The scoop was part of an important finish from Prince, who struck three boundaries in the final over and stayed unbeaten on 13.

His contribution carried added significance given that India eventually won the contest by just 14 runs.

At a stage when every run could influence the final margin, Prince found a way to beat the field with an unconventional stroke rather than simply defending against the bowler’s plans.

The sequence offered a glimpse of his confidence and awareness under pressure.