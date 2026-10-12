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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Kuldeep Yadav’s Epic Reaction To Prince Yadav’s Scoop Against Shamar Joseph

WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav’s Epic Reaction To Prince Yadav’s Scoop Against Shamar Joseph

Prince Yadav’s clever scoop for four against Shamar Joseph stunned Kuldeep Yadav and delighted Sanju Samson and Mayank Yadav during India’s thrilling T20I win.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prince Yadav improvised a scoop shot for four.
  • Kuldeep Yadav's astonished reaction became quite memorable.
  • His crucial boundaries helped India win by 14 runs.

Prince Yadav produced a moment of improvisation that caught his Indian teammates by surprise, and Kuldeep Yadav’s reaction quickly became a talking point. The young player’s daring scoop against West Indies' Shamar Joseph in the final over drew smiles and applause from the dugout as India pushed towards the end of their innings. The incident unfolded on the fourth delivery of the 19th over, when Prince turned a low full toss into an unexpected boundary.

While the shot added valuable runs, it was Kuldeep’s astonished expression that made the moment particularly memorable.

Kuldeep’s Expression Says It All

Shamar Joseph delivered a low full toss aimed around middle stump, with Prince seemingly anticipating a yorker.

Instead of attempting a conventional stroke, the batter improvised with a scoop, lifting the ball over wicketkeeper Shai Hope.

The ball bounced before reaching the boundary, bringing four runs for India.

Read More: Prince Yadav Matches Unique T20I Record For India After 15 Years

Kuldeep, watching the stroke unfold, initially appeared stunned, covering his mouth before breaking into a wide grin. His reaction captured the surprise generated by Prince’s audacious choice of shot.

Sanju Samson was equally appreciative, applauding the effort with a smile. Mayank Yadav also joined in the celebration, walking over to Prince and giving him a congratulatory tap on the head.

Prince’s Late Boundaries Prove Valuable

The scoop was part of an important finish from Prince, who struck three boundaries in the final over and stayed unbeaten on 13.

His contribution carried added significance given that India eventually won the contest by just 14 runs.

At a stage when every run could influence the final margin, Prince found a way to beat the field with an unconventional stroke rather than simply defending against the bowler’s plans.

The sequence offered a glimpse of his confidence and awareness under pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the significant moment involving Prince Yadav?

Prince Yadav executed an improvised scoop shot against Shamar Joseph, turning a low full toss into an unexpected boundary in the final over. This surprised his Indian teammates and drew applause.

How did Kuldeep Yadav react to Prince's scoop shot?

Kuldeep Yadav initially appeared stunned, covering his mouth. He then broke into a wide grin, capturing the surprise generated by Prince’s audacious choice of shot.

Why were Prince Yadav's late boundaries important for India?

Prince struck three boundaries in the final over, remaining unbeaten on 13 runs. His contribution was crucial as India eventually won the contest by a narrow margin of just 14 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Oct 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kuldeep Yadav IND Vs WI T20Is SANJU SAMSON Prince Yadav
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