Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Kudrat Ki Nahi Kuldeep Ki Maar: Sidhu’s Commentary Steals Spotlight In IND Vs PAK

‘Kudrat Ki Nahi Kuldeep Ki Maar: Sidhu’s Commentary Steals Spotlight In IND Vs PAK

Sidhu’s spontaneous remark , loosely translating to “It’s not nature’s blow, it’s Kuldeep’s strike”, reflected the excitement surrounding the moment.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 09:58 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a high-intensity India-Pakistan encounter, spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz, shifting momentum firmly in India’s favour. The moment was further amplified by commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose animated reaction -“Kudrat ki nahi, Kuldeep ki maar” -quickly caught viewers’ attention. The remark, suggesting the dismissal was not an act of fate but of Kuldeep’s skill, added a dramatic flourish to an already charged contest between the two rivals.

Kuldeep Strikes At Crucial Moment

The dismissal came at a pivotal stage of the match, with Pakistan attempting to consolidate their innings. Kuldeep, varying his pace and flight, deceived Mohammad Nawaz in the air before beating him with turn. The breakthrough halted Pakistan’s progress and injected fresh energy into the Indian side.

 The wicket not only dented Pakistan’s scoring momentum but also tightened India’s grip on proceedings.

Sidhu’s Commentary Adds Colour

Sidhu’s spontaneous remark , loosely translating to “It’s not nature’s blow, it’s Kuldeep’s strike”, reflected the excitement surrounding the moment. Known for his poetic and punchy commentary style, Sidhu frequently blends wordplay with high emotion, especially during marquee clashes.

Toss Visual Goes Viral

Television footage showed the two captains interacting during the toss, but no handshake was visible. The clip quickly circulated online, with several Indian users calling it a “frosty start” to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

A significant section of Indian netizens interpreted the moment as reflective of the current diplomatic climate between the two nations. Many posts praised what they viewed as a firm and unapologetic stance, suggesting that the visual resonated with prevailing public sentiment in India.

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup India Vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Slumps Into Trouble; India 3 Wickets Away From A Historic Win
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Slumps Into Trouble; India 3 Wickets Away From A Historic Win
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
News
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
‘India-US Trade Deal Drives Investor Trust Surge’: PM Modi Hails Political Stability
News
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
‘Ram Was Written On The Ring Recovered From Tipu’s Body,’ Says Owaisi Amid Maharashtra Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget