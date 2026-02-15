‘Kudrat Ki Nahi Kuldeep Ki Maar: Sidhu’s Commentary Steals Spotlight In IND Vs PAK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a high-intensity India-Pakistan encounter, spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Pakistani batter Mohammad Nawaz, shifting momentum firmly in India’s favour. The moment was further amplified by commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu, whose animated reaction -“Kudrat ki nahi, Kuldeep ki maar” -quickly caught viewers’ attention. The remark, suggesting the dismissal was not an act of fate but of Kuldeep’s skill, added a dramatic flourish to an already charged contest between the two rivals.

Kuldeep Strikes At Crucial Moment

The dismissal came at a pivotal stage of the match, with Pakistan attempting to consolidate their innings. Kuldeep, varying his pace and flight, deceived Mohammad Nawaz in the air before beating him with turn. The breakthrough halted Pakistan’s progress and injected fresh energy into the Indian side.

The wicket not only dented Pakistan’s scoring momentum but also tightened India’s grip on proceedings.

Sidhu’s Commentary Adds Colour

Sidhu’s spontaneous remark , loosely translating to “It’s not nature’s blow, it’s Kuldeep’s strike”, reflected the excitement surrounding the moment. Known for his poetic and punchy commentary style, Sidhu frequently blends wordplay with high emotion, especially during marquee clashes.

Toss Visual Goes Viral

Television footage showed the two captains interacting during the toss, but no handshake was visible. The clip quickly circulated online, with several Indian users calling it a “frosty start” to one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries.

A significant section of Indian netizens interpreted the moment as reflective of the current diplomatic climate between the two nations. Many posts praised what they viewed as a firm and unapologetic stance, suggesting that the visual resonated with prevailing public sentiment in India.