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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: No Handshake! Krunal Pandya's Cold Exchange With Pakistan Captain Goes Viral

WATCH: No Handshake! Krunal Pandya's Cold Exchange With Pakistan Captain Goes Viral

IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes: Krunal Pandya did not shake hands with Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi at the toss before India vs Pakistan at Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's Krunal Pandya skipped customary handshake with Pakistan captain.
  • Incident continues recent no-handshake trend in India-Pakistan encounters.
  • Teams clashed in Hong Kong Sixes Group C match.

IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes: India's clash with Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 drew attention even before the opening delivery, as captain Krunal Pandya did not exchange a handshake with Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi during the toss. The moment came ahead of the Group C encounter on Friday, October 30, adding another talking point to the latest meeting between the arch-rivals.

WATCH: Krunal Pandya, Abbas Afridi's Toss Moment Catches Attention

Krunal led India into the six-a-side contest at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. During the toss proceedings, the customary greeting between the two captains did not take place, with the moment drawing attention amid the continuing no-handshake trend in India-Pakistan cricket.

WATCH VIDEO

The incident follows similar scenes involving Indian teams in recent encounters with Pakistan. The practice became particularly prominent during the 2025 Asia Cup, when India's men's team, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided the customary post-match and pre-match handshakes with their Pakistani counterparts.

Why Is Krunal Pandya Leading India At Hong Kong Sixes 2026?

Krunal is captaining India's side in the tournament after Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a call-up for India's New Zealand tour. The squad also features Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

Pakistan have arrived as defending champions, with Abbas Afridi leading their team. Both sides are placed in Group C alongside the United Arab Emirates, setting up a contest that attracted interest before play began.

India And Pakistan Meet In Six-Over Contest

The Hong Kong Sixes uses a fast-paced format in which each team generally has six overs to bat. Twelve teams are competing across three days, leaving little room for slow starts or prolonged recovery after a difficult passage of play.

While the toss-stage interaction became an early talking point, the India-Pakistan match also carries significance within the group competition. With both teams competing in the same group as the UAE, their encounter forms part of the tournament's opening round of action.

Frequently Asked Questions

What notable event occurred during the toss between India and Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes?

India's captain, Krunal Pandya, did not exchange a handshake with Pakistan's skipper, Abbas Afridi. This moment drew attention as part of an ongoing no-handshake trend in matches between the two nations.

Why is Krunal Pandya captaining India at the Hong Kong Sixes 2026?

Krunal Pandya is leading the Indian side because Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a call-up for India's New Zealand tour. This led to Pandya taking on the captaincy role for the tournament.

What is the playing format of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?

The Hong Kong Sixes uses a fast-paced format where each team generally bats for six overs. Twelve teams compete across three days, emphasizing quick play and minimal recovery time.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya Cricket News India VS Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026
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