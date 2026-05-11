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HomeSportsCricketKrunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027 Spot As RCB Chase IPL 2026 Glory

Krunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027 Spot As RCB Chase IPL 2026 Glory

Krunal Pandya has revealed his desire to return to the Indian team and target the 2027 ICC World Cup after starring for RCB in IPL 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Krunal Pandya aims for India return, targets 2027 World Cup.
  • Strong IPL 2026 performances fuel his national team ambition.
  • Pandya's crucial 73-run knock helped secure vital RCB victory.

Krunal Pandya Eyes World Cup 2027: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has opened up about his ambition to return to the Indian team. The experienced cricketer hopes his impressive IPL 2026 performances can help him push back into national contention ahead of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Krunal has been one of RCB’s standout performers this season, delivering important contributions with both bat and ball as the franchise continues its strong campaign.

Pandya Opens Up On India Return Hopes

Following another match-winning display against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday evening, the 35-year-old spoke candidly about his dream of wearing the Indian jersey once again.

"When I was a kid of 6-7 years of age, I wanted to play for the country. Still, it has not changed. 100 per cent, the goal is to play for the country. The next year, we have a World Cup coming. I hope to keep doing well, fingers crossed. Let us hope that I get that opportunity. It would be special for me and my family."

Krunal produced one of the finest knocks of his IPL career during RCB’s clash against MI. With wickets tumbling regularly at the other end and the pitch offering uneven bounce, Bengaluru found themselves under pressure during the innings. Despite battling cramps in both legs, Krunal counter-attacked aggressively and helped shift momentum, smashing 73 off 46 deliveries.

His innings proved crucial as RCB secured an important victory that pushed them to the top of the IPL 2026 standings.

Also Check: Can MI Still Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs? All You Need To Know

India Return Still Driving Krunal

Although Krunal has not represented India since July 2021, the desire to make an international comeback clearly remains strong.

Over the past two IPL seasons with RCB, he has rebuilt his reputation as a dependable all-round option in white-ball cricket. His versatility with both bat and ball has added significant balance to the Bengaluru side, while his experience has also proven valuable in high-pressure situations.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup being the next big ICC tournament, consistent performances in tournaments like the IPL could strengthen Krunal’s case for a national recall, but that remains to be seen.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Krunal Pandya's main ambition regarding his cricket career?

Krunal Pandya's main ambition is to return to playing for the Indian national team. He hopes his IPL performances will help him achieve this goal.

Which major tournament is Krunal Pandya targeting for his potential return to the Indian team?

Krunal Pandya is targeting the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup for his potential return to the Indian team. He believes consistent performances can help him get back into national contention.

How did Krunal Pandya perform in the recent match against Mumbai Indians?

Krunal Pandya played a match-winning innings of 73 off 46 deliveries against Mumbai Indians, battling cramps and helping RCB secure a crucial victory.

When was the last time Krunal Pandya represented India?

Krunal Pandya last represented India in July 2021. He has been rebuilding his reputation in the IPL since then.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya World Cup RCB IPL
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