Krunal Pandya Overlooked By India, Reacts With A Cryptic Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krunal Pandya overlooked for India's Afghanistan T20I squad.

He shared cryptic post, hinting at continued India ambition.

Omission follows his recent strong IPL and domestic performances.

Selectors chose Axar Patel, Washington Sundar as spin options.

Krunal Pandya has sparked plenty of attention on social media after being overlooked for India’s upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, despite his impressive recent form.

Soon after the squad was announced, the all-rounder shared a cryptic Instagram post that read, “Hope is still alive”, alongside a fingers-crossed emoji and the Indian flag. While Krunal did not directly refer to his omission, the post was widely viewed as a message that he has not given up on his India ambitions.

Krunal Pandya Misses Out On Afghanistan Series

India’s selectors announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan on Tuesday. The series begins in Delhi on September 13.

Krunal’s omission came amid growing speculation that he could return to the national team after his strong performances in recent months.

The 35-year-old last played for India in 2021 and has remained away from the international setup since then.

His form, however, has once again put his name in the conversation for a comeback.

Krunal’s Recent Numbers Strengthen Comeback Case

During the 2026 IPL season, Krunal played an important role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scoring 226 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 145.80.

He also made an impact with the ball, taking 14 wickets during the campaign.

Krunal’s domestic numbers have been encouraging as well. He has scored 130 runs in five matches and four innings at an average of 65 and a strike rate of 101.56, including an unbeaten 58.

He has also taken two wickets during the domestic campaign.

Despite his recent performances, the selectors opted for Axar Patel and Washington Sundar as their spin-bowling all-rounder options for the Afghanistan series.

Krunal Pandya Still Hoping For India Return

Krunal has represented India in 19 T20Is, scoring 124 runs and taking 15 wickets. His best figures with the ball are 4/36.

His latest social media post has now added another layer to the comeback discussion. Whether it was simply a message of optimism or a hint that he believes another India opportunity could arrive, fans have certainly taken notice.

For now, Krunal remains outside India’s T20I squad, but his recent form and cryptic message suggest that his international ambitions are far from over.