Kranti Gaud Fined 10% Of Match Fee After Women’s Asia Cup Final Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's Kranti Gaud fined for gesturing after dismissal.

Indian team refused trophy from Pakistan's ACC President.

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in semi-final defeat.

Dubai: India fast bowler Kranti Gaud has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during her side’s Women’s Asia Cup final victory over Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Monday that Kranti violated Article 2.5 of the player code of conduct, which covers the use of language, actions, or gestures that disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.

The incident occurred during the opening over of Sri Lanka’s run-chase when Kranti castled opener Imesha Dulani and gestured towards the pavilion. In addition to the financial penalty, one demerit point was added to Kranti’s disciplinary record, marking her first offence within a 24-month period.

Match referee Supriya Rani Das of the ICC International Panel proposed the sanction after charges were levelled by on-field umpires Saleema Imtiaz and Shathira Jakir Jesy, with third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Humaira Farah.

The ICC further said that Kranti admitted the charge and accepted the penalty, thereby avoiding a formal hearing. Under ICC guidelines, Level 1 offences carry a maximum fine of 50 per cent of a player's match fee and up to two demerit points.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in Sunday's final to secure a record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and reclaim the title they lost in 2024. However, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, who also serves as Pakistan’s interior minister.

In a separate ruling, Pakistan were fined five per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during their semi-final defeat to Sri Lanka on Friday. Match referee G.S. Lakshmi penalised Pakistan after they were found to be one over short of their target once time allowances were taken into account.

Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are docked five per cent of their match fee for each over if their side fails to bowl within the allotted window. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction. On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan levelled the charge.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)