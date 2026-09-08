KL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KL Rahul confirmed continuing with Delhi Capitals next season.

Co-owner Parth Jindal praised Rahul's reliability and team focus.

Rahul's social media reply effectively ended trade speculation.

KL Rahul IPL Future: KL Rahul has seemingly put the trade rumours surrounding his Delhi Capitals future to rest, stating that he is looking forward to continuing with the franchise in IPL 2027. Speculation had grown around possible player movements ahead of the mini auction after the 2026 season. Several franchises have already been linked with trades, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul, however, has now provided clarity on his own situation through a social-media exchange with DC co-owner Parth Jindal.

Parth Jindal Sends Clear Message On Rahul

Thank you , can’t wait for the coming season . 💙 https://t.co/loH9FUXylq September 7, 2026

Jindal had publicly praised Rahul on X, calling him a player the franchise can rely on in pressure situations while also suggesting that the team still has goals left to accomplish together.

"KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,"

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Rahul responded to the post with a brief but significant message:

"Thank you, can't wait for the coming season."

The reply was widely interpreted as confirmation that Rahul remains part of Delhi Capitals’ plans for the next IPL season.

It also effectively brought an end to growing speculation that the batter could be involved in another franchise move.

Rahul Continues Productive Run With Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season for Rs 14 crore and has been among the franchise’s most productive batsmen since arriving.

He scored 539 runs in IPL 2025 before improving that tally to 593 runs in the 2026 campaign.

His consistency has made him an important part of DC’s batting unit across the last two seasons.

With the trade window generating plenty of speculation around several big names, Rahul’s response gives Delhi Capitals one less uncertainty to deal with before the IPL 2027 mini auction.

The franchise now appears set to retain a batsman who has delivered strong numbers since his arrival, while Rahul himself will head into the next season with his future settled.