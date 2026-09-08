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English NewsSportsCricketKL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours

KL Rahul Drops Major Update Amid Delhi Capitals IPL Trade Rumours

KL Rahul’s latest social media exchange has sparked fresh buzz around his Delhi Capitals future ahead of the IPL 2027 mini auction.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • KL Rahul confirmed continuing with Delhi Capitals next season.
  • Co-owner Parth Jindal praised Rahul's reliability and team focus.
  • Rahul's social media reply effectively ended trade speculation.

KL Rahul IPL Future: KL Rahul has seemingly put the trade rumours surrounding his Delhi Capitals future to rest, stating that he is looking forward to continuing with the franchise in IPL 2027. Speculation had grown around possible player movements ahead of the mini auction after the 2026 season. Several franchises have already been linked with trades, with Rishabh Pant returning to Delhi Capitals and Kuldeep Yadav moving to Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul, however, has now provided clarity on his own situation through a social-media exchange with DC co-owner Parth Jindal.

Parth Jindal Sends Clear Message On Rahul

Jindal had publicly praised Rahul on X, calling him a player the franchise can rely on in pressure situations while also suggesting that the team still has goals left to accomplish together.

"KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,"

Read More: Former Pakistan Coach Drops Bombshell: 'PCB Still Owes Me Thousands Of Dollars'

Rahul responded to the post with a brief but significant message:

"Thank you, can't wait for the coming season."

The reply was widely interpreted as confirmation that Rahul remains part of Delhi Capitals’ plans for the next IPL season.

It also effectively brought an end to growing speculation that the batter could be involved in another franchise move.

Rahul Continues Productive Run With Delhi Capitals

KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season for Rs 14 crore and has been among the franchise’s most productive batsmen since arriving.

He scored 539 runs in IPL 2025 before improving that tally to 593 runs in the 2026 campaign.

His consistency has made him an important part of DC’s batting unit across the last two seasons.

With the trade window generating plenty of speculation around several big names, Rahul’s response gives Delhi Capitals one less uncertainty to deal with before the IPL 2027 mini auction.

The franchise now appears set to retain a batsman who has delivered strong numbers since his arrival, while Rahul himself will head into the next season with his future settled.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is KL Rahul's decision regarding his IPL future?

KL Rahul has put trade rumours to rest, stating he looks forward to continuing with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2027. He confirmed his commitment to the franchise.

How did KL Rahul confirm his IPL future with Delhi Capitals?

He confirmed it through a social-media exchange with DC co-owner Parth Jindal. Rahul responded to Jindal's supportive post with a message about looking forward to the coming season.

When did KL Rahul join the Delhi Capitals and what are his performance statistics?

KL Rahul joined Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2025 season for Rs 14 crore. He scored 539 runs in IPL 2025 and improved to 593 runs in the 2026 campaign.

Why was there speculation about KL Rahul's IPL future?

Speculation grew around possible player movements ahead of the mini-auction after the 2026 season. Many franchises were linked with trades, including other prominent players.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant KL Rahul Delhi Capitals IPL
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