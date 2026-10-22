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English NewsSportsCricketKL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel & Co Sit Among Fans! Cheer India Against New Zealand In Christchurch T20I

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel & Co Sit Among Fans! Cheer India Against New Zealand In Christchurch T20I

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and three India A teammates watched India’s opening T20I against New Zealand from the stands in Christchurch before their upcoming assignments.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India A players cheered on senior team at Hagley.
  • Shadow tour prepares players for upcoming international assignments.
  • New Zealand scored 225/8, highest against India at home.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India’s opening T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch featured a familiar group of faces off the field, with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran and Manav Suthar turning up to support the national team. The five cricketers were spotted in the stands at Hagley Oval, watching their fellow India teammates take on the hosts. Although none of them was part of India’s T20I squad for the match, they made time to cheer on Shreyas Iyer and his teammates.

Jurel offered a glimpse of their visit through an Instagram story, sharing a selfie with the group as they followed the action from the stadium.

India A Players Cheer On From The Stands

All five players are part of India A’s squad for the shadow tour of New Zealand, which is designed to provide preparation and match exposure ahead of the senior team’s assignments.

Their schedules will soon take them in different directions, with Rahul set to join India’s ODI squad for the opening three matches of the series.

Also Check || WATCH: Arshdeep Singh Channels Messi, Uses Foot To Run Out Bevon Jacobs

After that stint, he is expected to link up with Jurel, Suthar, Padikkal and Ravichandran for the first-class fixtures.

Rahul, Jurel and Padikkal are also set to join the Test squad for the two ICC World Test Championship matches scheduled for later next month, making the upcoming tour an important period for several members of India’s wider setup.

New Zealand Set The Pace With Powerful Batting Display

Meanwhile, the action on the field produced a demanding challenge for India.

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips attacked aggressively to help New Zealand reach 225/8 after batting first at Hagley Oval.

The total marked New Zealand’s highest score against India on home soil, giving the hosts a strong platform in the opening match of the five-game T20I series.

With India’s batters facing a sizeable target, the contest promised an entertaining finish, while the visiting India A players watched closely from the stands ahead of their own commitments in New Zealand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which cricketers were seen supporting the Indian team at the 1st T20I against New Zealand?

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran, and Manav Suthar were spotted in the stands. They cheered on their teammates at Hagley Oval.

Why were these India A players in New Zealand?

They are part of India A's squad for a shadow tour designed to provide preparation and match exposure. This is ahead of the senior team's assignments.

What are KL Rahul's upcoming commitments in New Zealand?

Rahul will join India's ODI squad for the first three matches. Afterwards, he will link up with the India A players for first-class fixtures and also join the Test squad.

How did New Zealand perform in the 1st T20I against India?

New Zealand aggressively scored 225/8, setting their highest total against India on home soil. Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips were key contributors.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Ind Vs NZ T20I KL Rahul Dhruv Jurel
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