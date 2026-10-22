KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel & Co Sit Among Fans! Cheer India Against New Zealand In Christchurch T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India A players cheered on senior team at Hagley.

Shadow tour prepares players for upcoming international assignments.

New Zealand scored 225/8, highest against India at home.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I: India’s opening T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch featured a familiar group of faces off the field, with KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran Ravichandran and Manav Suthar turning up to support the national team. The five cricketers were spotted in the stands at Hagley Oval, watching their fellow India teammates take on the hosts. Although none of them was part of India’s T20I squad for the match, they made time to cheer on Shreyas Iyer and his teammates.

Jurel offered a glimpse of their visit through an Instagram story, sharing a selfie with the group as they followed the action from the stadium.

India A Players Cheer On From The Stands

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal and Manav Suthar enjoying the T20i. 😍 https://t.co/tf3SjJjPnX — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 22, 2026

All five players are part of India A’s squad for the shadow tour of New Zealand, which is designed to provide preparation and match exposure ahead of the senior team’s assignments.

Their schedules will soon take them in different directions, with Rahul set to join India’s ODI squad for the opening three matches of the series.

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After that stint, he is expected to link up with Jurel, Suthar, Padikkal and Ravichandran for the first-class fixtures.

Rahul, Jurel and Padikkal are also set to join the Test squad for the two ICC World Test Championship matches scheduled for later next month, making the upcoming tour an important period for several members of India’s wider setup.

New Zealand Set The Pace With Powerful Batting Display

Meanwhile, the action on the field produced a demanding challenge for India.

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips attacked aggressively to help New Zealand reach 225/8 after batting first at Hagley Oval.

The total marked New Zealand’s highest score against India on home soil, giving the hosts a strong platform in the opening match of the five-game T20I series.

With India’s batters facing a sizeable target, the contest promised an entertaining finish, while the visiting India A players watched closely from the stands ahead of their own commitments in New Zealand.