KKR vs LSG Weather Report: Kolkata Hourly Forecast For Kolkata vs Lucknow IPL 2026 Match

Kolkata weather update: As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) prepare to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight, April 9, at the iconic Eden Gardens, the local weather has once again become a major talking point. Following the season's first washout earlier this week in the National Capital, fans in Kolkata are on high alert as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for the city.

Thunderstorm Warning and Yellow Alert

IMD has forecasted a high likelihood of thundersqualls in Kolkata, with wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, accompanied by lightning. This atmospheric instability is triggered by a cyclonic circulation over neighboring Odisha, drawing moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Kolkata Hourly Weather Forecast

The afternoon may see some turbulent weather, but forecast for KKR vs LSG match hours (7:30 PM IST onwards) looks more optimistic. Data suggests that the storm activity will likely peak during the day and subside by the evening.

Afternoon (3 PM - 6 PM): Thunderstorms / scattered showers - 20%-40% chance

Toss Time (7:00 PM): Partly cloudy - 13% chance

Match Time (8 PM - 11 PM): Clear / settled - 0% chance

The probability of rain drops to near zero as the night progresses, suggesting that we are likely to see a full 40-over contest, provided the afternoon showers don't cause significant delays in drying the outfield.

Pitch and Playing Conditions

Even if the rain stays away during game time, the preceding days of moisture will impact the game:

Outfield: Persistent humidity and previous rain could make the outfield slightly "heavy," making it difficult for batters to find boundaries along the carpet.

Early Swing: Overcast conditions and moisture in the air could give an edge to seamers like Mohammed Shami (LSG) and Vaibhav Arora (KKR) during the powerplay.

Spin Factor: Historically, Eden Gardens helps spinners, but a damp surface might make it harder for the likes of Sunil Narine and Ravi Bishnoi to grip the ball effectively.