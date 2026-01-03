Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
KKR vs IPL Rules: Can SRK's Franchise Get Rs 9.20 Crore Back For Mustafizur?

As IPL 2026 approaches, focus shifts from the controversy of release to how KKR utilizes their restored budget to maintain their status as title contenders.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

In a major turn of events for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise has been mandated by BCCI to release Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman just weeks after acquiring him for a staggering Rs 9.20 crore.

This directive has sparked intense curiosity regarding the financial implications: specifically, whether the three-time champions will recover the massive sum spent at the auction.

Understanding Financial Fallout

According to the standard operating procedures of Indian Premier League, when a player is withdrawn from a squad due to a directive from the league’s regulator (BCCI) or due to external factors like government intervention, the franchise is generally protected from financial loss.

In the case of Mustafizur Rahman, KKR will not be required to pay the player his auction fee, as his contract has been effectively terminated before the season commenced.

Furthermore, Rs 9.20 crore will be credited back to KKR's salary purse.

This is a critical development for the management, as it provides them with the full financial muscle to go back into the market and secure a high-quality replacement player from the pool of unsold athletes or through authorized channels.

The Rule on Replacements

Under IPL regulations, if a player becomes unavailable for a season, the franchise is permitted to sign a replacement.

The replacement player's fee cannot exceed the original auction price of the player being replaced. Therefore, KKR now has a budget of up to Rs 9.20 crore to find a new overseas pacer.

This situation is unique because the "unavailability" isn't due to injury - which is the most common reason for replacements - but rather due to a regulatory instruction based on geopolitical sensitivities. However, BCCI has clarified that KKR will be treated fairly, ensuring they are not left at a tactical or financial disadvantage compared to the other nine teams.

Strategic Shift for KKR

While the refund ensures financial stability, loss of Mustafizur Rahman creates a tactical void. "The Fizz" was expected to lead the death-bowling department with his trademark cutters.

Possible candidates could include prominent international fast bowlers who went unsold during the December auction, such as Josh Hazlewood or other available T20 specialists.

As the 2026 season approaches, the focus shifts from the controversy of the release to how KKR utilizes their restored budget to maintain their status as title contenders.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Tags :
SRK Mustafizur Rahman KKR SHAH RUKH KHAN IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
