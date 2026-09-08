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English NewsSportsCricketKKR's New Captain Confirmed! 'Mr IPL' Reveals Name Of Next Skipper

KKR's New Captain Confirmed! 'Mr IPL' Reveals Name Of Next Skipper

Following Shreyas Iyer's departure, KKR handed the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane. However, the move has not produced the desired results.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

Preparations for IPL 2027 have already started across the franchises, despite the tournament being several months away. The reason is the upcoming auction, which is expected to be held in December. Before that, all 10 teams will have to finalise and submit their respective lists of retained and released players in November.

The changes could extend beyond player squads, with several franchises potentially entering the new season with different captains. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could be one of the teams to make a leadership change ahead of IPL 2027.

KKR Could Look Beyond Ajinkya Rahane

Following Shreyas Iyer's departure, KKR handed the captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane. However, the move has not produced the desired results, with the franchise failing to reach the playoffs in the last two seasons under his leadership.

Ajinkya Rahane has also struggled to make a significant impact with the bat during this period. With IPL 2027 auction approaching, KKR could consider moving on from Rahane as captain and look for a new leader.

Suresh Raina Backs Rinku Singh for KKR Captaincy

Former India batter Suresh Raina, widely known as 'Mr IPL', has put forward an interesting option for KKR. Raina believes the franchise should hand the captaincy to Rinku Singh.

Rinku has already gained valuable leadership experience in the UP T20 League, where he guided the Meerut Mavericks to the title. His team won nine of their 10 matches during the season, underlining his credentials as a captain.

Speaking in a video shared on the UP T20 League's social media platforms, Raina praised Rinku's leadership and suggested that KKR should invest in him as a potential long-term captain.

"Rinku Singh's captaincy is praiseworthy. It is the fourth season, and he is playing in his fourth final. KKR is looking for a new captain, but I think they have found one. KKR, invest a little in Rinku Singh and give him a few matches. You never know," Raina said.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
KKR IPL IPL 2027 KKR New Captain
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