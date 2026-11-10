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English NewsSportsCricketJuhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's January IPL Demand; BCCI To Change Tournament Schedule?

Juhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's January IPL Demand; BCCI To Change Tournament Schedule?

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla backs Lalit Modi's January IPL proposal as the BCCI explores an earlier schedule for the 2027 season.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former IPL chief proposes January tournament for better conditions.
  • KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla backs Modi's January IPL.
  • BCCI considers moving IPL to early March.
  • January IPL remains a proposal, not BCCI's plan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla has joined former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi in calling for a change to the tournament's traditional schedule. Chawla has backed Modi's suggestion of staging the competition in January instead of the usual March-May window, citing the difficult playing conditions during India's peak summer months.

The proposal has brought the IPL calendar back into focus, with Modi arguing that the tournament has grown enough to influence the international cricket schedule rather than remain restricted by it. Chawla echoed that view in a response on social media, questioning why the world's biggest T20 league should be played in extreme heat.
Juhi Chawla Backs Lalit Modi's January IPL Proposal

Watch: Lalit Modi's Post

Responding to Modi's suggestion on X, Chawla said the IPL had established itself as a major tournament and should have greater influence over the cricket calendar.

"The IPL no longer needs to find its place in the cricket calendar. It has earned the right to influence it. So why keep playing the biggest cricket tournament on the planet in the harshest heat? And if the calendar is being reconsidered, why not January instead of April-May?" she wrote.

Watch: Juhi Chawla's Post

Chawla also highlighted the potential benefits of changing the tournament's timing, adding, "Better conditions. Better cricket. A better experience for everyone overall! The IPL has evolved. Perhaps its calendar should too now!"

Modi, one of the key figures behind the creation of the IPL, had recently urged the BCCI to reconsider the tournament's existing window. His proposal centres on moving the competition to January, arguing that its commercial standing means it need not depend on a dedicated gap in the international cricket calendar.

BCCI Considering Earlier IPL 2027 Schedule

While Chawla has backed a January start, the BCCI's publicly discussed plans so far point towards a more modest adjustment. Board secretary Devajit Saikia had said in June that the BCCI and IPL Governing Council were exploring an earlier start to avoid extreme heat and the possibility of pre-monsoon showers towards the end of the tournament.

Saikia said the board was examining a window that could see IPL 2027 begin around March 10 and conclude by May 15. He also confirmed that former India fast bowler Abey Kuruvilla, the BCCI's general manager for games development, had been asked to explore possible scheduling windows.

The BCCI's concerns extend to both players and spectators, with high temperatures making afternoon conditions particularly difficult at several venues. The possibility of rain disrupting matches in the latter half of May is another factor behind the proposed change.

Will IPL Move To January From 2027?

A January IPL remains a proposal at this stage, and the BCCI has not announced any decision to shift the tournament to that month. Its earlier discussions have focused on bringing the competition forward by a couple of weeks and completing it before the middle of May.

Whether the board will consider a more substantial calendar change following Modi's suggestion and Chawla's backing remains to be seen. For now, the schedule for the 2027 season has not been officially announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What change to the IPL schedule has Juhi Chawla supported?

KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla has backed Lalit Modi's proposal to stage the IPL in January. This is instead of its usual March-May window, primarily to avoid extreme heat.

Why is a change to the IPL calendar being proposed?

The proposal aims to avoid the difficult playing conditions during India's peak summer months, specifically the extreme heat in April-May. It also considers the possibility of pre-monsoon showers.

What is the BCCI's current plan regarding the IPL 2027 schedule?

The BCCI is exploring an earlier start for IPL 2027, aiming for around March 10 and concluding by May 15. This adjustment seeks to avoid extreme heat and late-season rain.

Has the IPL officially decided to move to a January window?

No, moving the IPL to January remains a proposal at this stage. The BCCI has not yet announced any official decision to shift the tournament to that specific month.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Juhi Chawla BCCI IPL 2027
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