HomeSportsCricket'Kis Muh Se Khelega?': Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan

Shahid Afridi’s taunt “Kis muh se khelega?” backfires as India Champions withdraw from WCL 2025 semifinal against Pakistan, citing national sentiment after the Pahalgam attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)

India Champions had secured a place in the semifinals after defeating the West Indies Champions in their previous match. However, the much-anticipated clash against the Pakistan Champions, led by Shahid Afridi, was called off after the Indian side decided not to play.

Afridi Left Helpless as India Walks Out

During a press conference, Shahid Afridi reflected on the situation, admitting that although he expected some people to try to prove him wrong, he remained a silent spectator as the India Champions left the stadium. Despite qualifying for the semifinals, the Indian team chose to withdraw, refusing to play against the Pakistan Champions.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have always been fraught, but after the recent Pahalgam attack, the relationship deteriorated further. Trade between the nations halted completely, and the Indus Water Treaty was reportedly abolished.

Dhawan's Refusal Sparks Team-Wide Boycott

It all began when Shikhar Dhawan refused to play the league match against Pakistan. His stand sparked a domino effect, with the entire India Champions squad eventually deciding not to participate in any match against the Pakistan Champions.

On the other side, questions and taunts emerged, with many asking, “What if they meet again in the semis? Will India walk out of that match too?”

And that’s exactly what happened. As soon as the semifinal fixtures were finalized, the India Champions made their stance clear—they would not play any match against Shahid Afridi’s team, regardless of the occasion.

Viral Video Shows Afridi Watching Silently

Following the announcement, a video went viral showing the Indian team leaving the stadium. The clip captured a poignant moment—Shahid Afridi standing on a balcony, watching silently and helplessly as Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina walked off the field after the official withdrawal.

Afridi's Statement Backfires

Before the semifinal lineup was confirmed, Afridi had made a provocative statement: “Pata nahi ab kis muh se khelga par khelega hamare sath hi” ("Don't know with what face India will play, but they will have to play against us only.")

 
 
 
 
 
However, his comment dramatically backfired. Rather than taking the field, the Yuvraj Singh-led Indian side chose to withdraw from the tournament, walking away with their heads held high.

Afridi had assumed that since the WCL 2025 semifinal was a knockout match, the Indian team would be compelled to play. But the India Champions prioritized principle over participation.

Official Statement from WCL Organisers

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the organisers said:
"We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semifinals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off."

"As a result, Pakistan Champions will advance to the final," the statement added.

The organisers also addressed the broader sentiment surrounding the decision, saying:
"Though we have always believed in the power of sport to bring about positive change in the world, we realise that public sentiment must always be respected—after all, everything we do is for our audience."

The India Champions team includes prominent players like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yousuf Pathan—all of whom stood united in their decision not to play against the Pakistan Champions.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket Pakistan INDIA Shahid Afridi India Withdraws WCL Semifinal India Vs Pakistan Cricket Tension WCL 2025 Semifinal Controversy Dhawan Afridi Clash India Champions Boycott Pakistan Afridi Viral Video Walkout India Skips WCL Semifinal
