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English NewsSportsCricketKieron Pollard To Super Kings! Mumbai Indians Legend's Big Move

Kieron Pollard To Super Kings! Mumbai Indians Legend's Big Move

Kieron Pollard has joined Joburg Super Kings for SA20 2027 after being acquired for 1.5 million Rand, adding another chapter to his remarkable T20 career.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Joburg Super Kings sign Kieron Pollard for SA20 2027.
  • Pollard previously played MI Cape Town, bringing SA20 experience.
  • Veteran Pollard brings leadership and extensive T20 expertise.

Kieron Pollard is set for a fresh chapter in the SA20 after Joburg Super Kings secured the experienced West Indies all-rounder for the 2027 season. The 39-year-old has been acquired for 1.5 million Rand, approximately Rs 8.7 million. Pollard previously represented MI Cape Town in the competition, but will now switch franchises as the Super Kings look to add his experience and power to their squad. The move extends Pollard’s remarkable career in franchise cricket, with the veteran continuing to feature across T20 leagues despite stepping away from international cricket in April 2022.

Pollard Gets Another SA20 Opportunity

Pollard has already spent time in the SA20, making 12 appearances in the tournament.

He has accumulated 207 runs from 11 innings at an average of 29.57, while his strike rate of 171.07 highlights his ability to change games quickly.

His best score in the competition is an unbeaten 33. With the ball, Pollard has contributed four wickets in eight innings, including best figures of 2/22.

Read More: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Back In India Team, Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Late Selection

The Super Kings will expect the veteran to provide more than just runs and wickets.

His experience in pressure situations and extensive knowledge of franchise cricket could make him an important figure within the squad.

T20 Career Spanning Two Decades

Pollard’s longevity in the shortest format remains remarkable.

Since making his T20 debut in 2006, he has played the format for 20 consecutive years and has now featured in 754 matches.

Across 671 batting innings, he has amassed 14,999 runs at 31.71, striking at 150.92. His record includes two centuries and 71 fifties, with a highest score of 104.

Pollard has also remained a significant contributor with the ball. From 436 bowling innings, he has collected 341 wickets at 25.36, with best figures of 4/15 and an economy rate of 8.27. He has eight four-wicket hauls.

Although his IPL career is over following his long association with Mumbai Indians, Pollard continues to extend his T20 legacy elsewhere.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which team did Kieron Pollard join in the SA20?

Kieron Pollard will play for Joburg Super Kings in the 2027 SA20 season. He was acquired for 1.5 million Rand, which is approximately Rs 8.7 million.

What was Kieron Pollard's previous SA20 team?

Before joining Joburg Super Kings, Kieron Pollard played for MI Cape Town in the SA20 tournament. He has made 12 appearances in the competition.

What are Kieron Pollard's SA20 performance statistics?

In 12 SA20 appearances, Pollard has scored 207 runs from 11 innings at an average of 29.57. He has also taken four wickets in eight innings.

How long has Kieron Pollard's T20 career lasted?

Kieron Pollard's T20 career has spanned 20 consecutive years, beginning with his debut in 2006. He has featured in 754 matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Oct 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MI Kieron Pollard SA20
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