Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has etched his name at the very pinnacle of cricket folklore. Scoring a magnificent, undefeated century for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 season, the veteran power-hitter has officially surpassed his compatriot Chris Gayle to become the highest run-scorer in the history of Twenty20 cricket.

Sizzling Century Ends in Narrow Defeat

The historic milestone arrived during a high-octane clash against Washington Freedom at Grand Prairie Stadium. Chasing a colossal target of 246 runs after Washington's Mitchell Owen slammed a brutal 155, MI New York found themselves in a deep hole at 34/3 following early dismissals of Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran.

Stepping onto the pitch under immense scoreboard pressure, Pollard rolled back the years with a breathtaking counter-assault. The 39-year-old launched four massive sixes and eleven boundaries to bring up only the second T20 century of his illustrious career, finishing unbeaten on 100 off just 56 deliveries.

During this explosive innings, a cleanly struck maximum pushed Pollard past Gayle’s long-standing benchmark of 14,562 runs. Though his heroic lone-warrior effort wasn't enough to avert a 30-run loss for MI New York, the match will forever be remembered as the night the T20 crown found a new king.

Most Runs in T20 Cricket History:

1. Kieron Pollard (WI): 14,582 Runs (736 Matches)

2. Chris Gayle (WI): 14,562 Runs (463 Matches)

3. Alex Hales (ENG): 14,449 Runs (528 Matches)

Unique Landmark for Middle-Order Finisher

What makes Pollard's ascension to the top of the mountain uniquely staggering is his batting position. Unlike top-order heavyweights like Gayle, Alex Hales, or Virat Kohli - who traditionally open the batting or come in at number three to maximize their deliveries - Pollard built his legendary career as a lower-middle-order finisher, routinely operating at number five, six, or seven.

Furthermore, Pollard stands completely isolated as the most experienced player the format has ever seen, being the lone cricketer globally to eclipse the 700-match boundary.

"Chris Gayle has done incredible things across all formats of cricket. So again, sorry Universe Boss, but we are both sitting right at the top there together now. I just want to thank the management for giving me the platform to showcase my abilities on global stages for nearly twenty years now." - Kieron Pollard post-match.

With his batting metrics now extended to 14,582 runs across an unprecedented 736 matches, the Trinidadian icon stands alone at the absolute summit of modern short-format cricket.