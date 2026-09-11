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English NewsSportsCricketKey Team India Member Quits BCCI, Resignation Comes Amid Injury Concerns

Key Team India Member Quits BCCI, Resignation Comes Amid Injury Concerns

National selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir are understood to have concerns over the recurring player breakdowns, putting the medical and sports science setup under increased focus.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Sep 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Team India is set for another change in its support staff ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Senior physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain has reportedly decided to step down from his role and has already submitted his resignation to the BCCI.

The decision comes at a time when Team India has been dealing with a worrying string of injuries, with repeated fitness setbacks disrupting the team's plans over the past several months. Several key players have been affected, forcing the management to regularly make changes to its squads and combinations.

The situation has also prompted greater scrutiny of India's injury-management system. The national selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir are understood to have concerns over the recurring player breakdowns, putting the medical and sports science setup under increased focus.

Jain is currently with the Indian team in New Delhi, where the Afghanistan series will be played. However, according to reports, BCCI has not formally accepted his resignation yet. He is understood to be serving a three-month notice period.

Kamlesh Jain could remain associated with the national team for some time before officially completing his tenure. Reports suggest that the upcoming Test series against New Zealand could potentially be his final assignment with Team India.

Why Is Kamlesh Jain Leaving?

The exact reason behind Jain's decision has not been officially confirmed by the BCCI. However, reports indicate that the extensive travel involved with the national team may have influenced his decision to leave the position.

Family responsibilities are also believed to be a factor in his decision to step away after several years with the Indian side.

Kamlesh Jain became part of Team India's support staff in June 2022 during Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach. He took over the physiotherapist's role from Nitin Patel and has since spent around four and a half years with the national team.

Third Major Support Staff Exit

Kamlesh Jain's resignation comes after two other notable departures from India's support staff in recent weeks.

Fielding coach T. Dilip left his position following India's UK tour, while assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepped down around the same period. Ten Doeschate has subsequently joined Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Jain's expected departure, three members of India's support staff will have moved on in a relatively short period.

Jain's KKR Connection

Before joining the Indian team, Kamlesh Jain had also worked with Kolkata Knight Riders. His experience with the IPL franchise preceded his appointment to the national setup.

Kamlesh Jain's potential exit therefore marks the end of a lengthy association with Indian cricket at the international level, with the physio having spent approximately four and a half years working with Team India.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Sep 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Ajit Agarkar BCCI Kamlesh Jain INdia Vs AFghanistan
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