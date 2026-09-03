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English NewsSportsCricketKevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan Over Dramatic Squad Reshuffle Ahead Of Edgbaston Test

Kevin Pietersen mocked Pakistan’s seven squad changes ahead of the Birmingham Test, joking that Babar Azam’s interview and the toss could take all night.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kevin Pietersen trolled Pakistan over seven team changes.
  • Pakistan reshuffled squad after losing England Test series.
  • He joked that the toss should start the night before the match.

Kevin Pietersen Trolls Pakistan: Pakistan’s dramatic overhaul ahead of the third Test against England after already losing the series has given Kevin Pietersen plenty of material for a joke. The former England batsman poked fun at the visitors after they made seven changes to their squad for the Birmingham Test. Pakistan have been forced into a major rethink after England won the opening two matches to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The extensive reshuffle has once again raised questions about the team’s planning and selection as they attempt to salvage something from the final Test.

Pietersen Takes Aim At Pakistan’s Changes

Kevin Pietersen focused on the sheer scale of the changes, joking that Pakistan captain Babar Azam could be facing an unusually long pre-match interview.

“When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team. Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar!" 

Also Check || WATCH: ‘Shame On You’ Chants Fired At Mohsin Naqvi As Pakistan Arrive To Meet King Charles III

Pietersen did not stop with the interview gag. He followed it up with another tongue-in-cheek suggestion, implying that the amount of discussion surrounding Pakistan’s team could be so extensive that even the traditional toss might need to happen much earlier.

“Maybe the toss should start the night before??” he added in his tweet.

With seven alterations to the squad, the visitors have ensured that selection will once again dominate the build-up to the next match.

Pakistan Under Pressure After 2-0 Series Deficit

These changes come at a difficult stage for the visitors, who have been unable to match England across the first two Tests.

The hosts have already secured the series, leaving Pakistan with only the Birmingham encounter remaining to prevent a clean sweep.

The scale of the reshuffle reflects the pressure surrounding the Pakistan setup following consecutive defeats.

Pakistan will now hope their revised group can provide the spark needed to turn around their fortunes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kevin Pietersen troll Pakistan?

Kevin Pietersen trolled Pakistan because they made seven changes to their squad for the third Test against England. This extensive overhaul came after they had already lost the series.

How many changes did Pakistan make to their team?

Pakistan made seven changes to their squad for the third Test against England. This extensive reshuffle happened after they had already lost the series.

What specific jokes did Pietersen make?

Pietersen joked that captain Babar Azam would face a very long pre-match interview. He also suggested the toss might need to start the night before.

What is Pakistan's current series standing against England?

Pakistan lost the first two Tests to England, giving England an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Pakistan aims to prevent a clean sweep in the final match.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Pakistan PCB Babar Azam Kevin Pietersen
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