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English NewsSportsCricketKevin Pietersen’s Post On Bittu Tabahi Goes Viral: 'Surname Means Destruction'

Kevin Pietersen’s Post On Bittu Tabahi Goes Viral: 'Surname Means Destruction'

Kevin Pietersen praised Bittu Tabahi, a 21-year-old Madhya Pradesh student whose solo effort to clean the polluted Ajnar River has gained international attention.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Student Bittu Tabahi began cleaning polluted Ajnar River.
  • He manually removed waste, investing personal funds.
  • Former England captain Kevin Pietersen shared his story.
  • Ocean Cleanup founder Boyan Slat offered him work.

A 21-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh has earned international attention after taking on a problem that had been ignored for years. Bittu Tabahi, whose real name is Surendra Singh Choudhary, began cleaning the polluted Ajnar River himself, an effort that eventually caught the attention of former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen shared Bittu’s story on social media, praising the student for taking action instead of waiting for someone else to solve the problem. His post highlighted the striking meaning of Bittu’s surname and the irony behind his mission.

Kevin Pietersen Spots Bittu’s Unusual Story

Pietersen said he came across Bittu’s story and felt compelled to share it with his followers.

“At 21, Bittu Tabahi stepped into a polluted river, without gloves, boots or even knowing how to swim, and started cleaning it himself,” Pietersen wrote.

WATCH Kevin Pietersen's Post For Bittu Tabahi

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen MBE (@kevinpietersen)

According to Pietersen’s post, Bittu began the clean-up on January 26, 2026, near a temple in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh. He removed plastic and other waste that had accumulated in the river and also began converting religious waste into compost.

The student reportedly spent around ₹30,000 on the effort and pooled money with friends to purchase equipment and dustbins. He also suffered infections on his hands during the process.

Pietersen's post ended with a striking observation about Bittu's surname.

“Bittu's surname means ‘destruction’. Today, he is trying to destroy something else: water pollution,” the former England captain wrote, calling the effort “heroic” and saying it deserved international recognition.

Who Is Bittu Tabahi?

Bittu Tabahi is the name used by Surendra Singh Choudhary, a BSc student and environmental volunteer from Biaora in Rajgarh district.

He reportedly began the clean-up after seeing large amounts of plastic, algae, sludge and other waste around the Ajnar River near a local temple.

What began with help from a few friends gradually became largely a solo effort. Bittu continued removing waste manually despite having limited equipment and, according to Pietersen’s account, not knowing how to swim.

His work eventually travelled far beyond Madhya Pradesh after images and posts about the clean-up gained traction online.

The story also caught the attention of Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup. After seeing a post showcasing Bittu’s work on X, Slat offered him an opportunity to work with the organisation.

From a local river clean-up in Madhya Pradesh to recognition from two internationally known figures, Bittu’s unusual journey has now reached a global audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Bittu Tabahi?

Bittu Tabahi is the alias of Surendra Singh Choudhary, a 21-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh. He gained international attention for cleaning the polluted Ajnar River.

What river did Bittu Tabahi clean and how?

Bittu Tabahi cleaned the Ajnar River near a temple in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh. He manually removed plastic and other waste, converting religious waste into compost.

How did Bittu Tabahi's efforts achieve international recognition?

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen shared Bittu's story on social media, praising his initiative. His work also attracted the attention of Boyan Slat, founder of The Ocean Cleanup.

What personal challenges did Bittu Tabahi face during his clean-up?

He worked without gloves or boots and didn't know how to swim, suffering infections on his hands. Bittu also spent around ₹30,000 of his own money on the effort.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Sep 2026 08:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kevin Pietersen Madhya Pradesh Bittu Tabahi Ajnar River Surendra Singh Choudhary River Cleaning Boyan Slat
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