Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketKerala To Celebrate T20 World Cup Champion Sanju Samson In Spectacular Public Reception

Kerala To Celebrate T20 World Cup Champion Sanju Samson In Spectacular Public Reception

Samson’s dazzling knock in the title clash, a fearless innings that anchored India’s imposing total has been widely hailed as one of the defining moments of the tournament.

By : IANS | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Thiruvananthapuram: Fresh from playing a decisive role in India’s World Cup triumph on Sunday, Kerala’s own Sanju Samson is set to receive a rousing public reception from the Government of Kerala led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday, State Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the government will honour the star cricketer for his stellar performance that helped power the India national cricket team to a commanding victory in the T20 World Cup final.

Samson’s dazzling knock in the title clash, a fearless innings that anchored India’s imposing total has been widely hailed as one of the defining moments of the tournament.

The explosive innings not only sealed India’s emphatic victory but also elevated the Kerala born cricketer into the pantheon of the country’s World Cup heroes.

Minister Sivankutty said the state wanted to celebrate Samson’s achievement in a manner befitting the pride he has brought to Kerala.

The minister, who also hails from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, noted that Samson’s success has inspired thousands of young cricketers across the state.

The wicketkeeper batsman grew up in a modest coastal neighbourhood near Trivandrum International Airport, where his early cricketing dreams took shape on local grounds.

From those humble beginnings, Samson rose through the domestic circuit to become one of the most recognisable faces from the South in Indian cricket.

Over the years, Samson has also built a formidable reputation in the Indian Premier League, captaining Rajasthan Royals and earning admiration for his elegant stroke play and calm leadership.

For cricket lovers in Kerala, Samson’s World Cup heroics represent more than just a sporting achievement.

It is the story of a local boy who rose from the coastal stretches of Thiruvananthapuram to conquer the world stage.

Officials said the reception in the capital city is expected to draw huge crowds, turning the event into a celebration not only of India’s World Cup triumph but also of one of Kerala’s most cherished sporting sons.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Sanju Samson be honored by the Kerala government?

Yes, the Government of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will host a public reception to honor Sanju Samson for his role in India's World Cup triumph.

Why is Sanju Samson being honored?

He is being honored for his stellar performance and dazzling knock in the T20 World Cup final, which was crucial to India's commanding victory.

What is the significance of Samson's achievement for Kerala?

Samson's success has inspired thousands of young cricketers across the state and represents the pride he has brought to Kerala.

Where did Sanju Samson grow up?

Sanju Samson grew up in a modest coastal neighborhood near Trivandrum International Airport, where his early cricketing dreams took shape.

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Kerala Govt IND Vs NZ SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Kerala To Celebrate T20 World Cup Champion Sanju Samson In Spectacular Public Reception
Kerala To Celebrate T20 World Cup Champion Sanju Samson In Spectacular Public Reception
Cricket
Ahmed Shehzad Slams Pakistan's Cricket System After India Beat New Zealand To Win T20 World Cup
Ahmed Shehzad Slams Pakistan's Cricket System After India Beat New Zealand To Win T20 World Cup
Cricket
WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph
WATCH: Irfan Pathan Entertains Fans With Special Dance After India’s T20 World Cup Triumph
Cricket
MS Dhoni Teases Gautam Gambhir In T20 World Cup Victory Post: “Coach Sahab Smile…”
MS Dhoni Teases Gautam Gambhir In T20 World Cup Victory Post: “Coach Sahab Smile…”
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Bahrain Oil Facility Attack Raises Fears of Wider Middle East Conflict
10th Day of War: US Soldier Dies After Iran Attack; Drone Strike Reported Near Baghdad
Stock Market Slumps: Sensex Falls 2,300 Points as Oil Price Surge Hits Investors
Market Alert: Indian Stock Market Opens with Massive Fall, Sensex Down Nearly 2,000 Points
Breaking News: Indian Stock Market Tumbles in Pre-Opening as Global Tensions Push Oil Prices Higher
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget