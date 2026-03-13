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HomeSportsCricketKavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction

Kavya Maran, Sunrisers Face Heavy Backlash For Buying Pakistani Player At The Hundred Auction

Kavya Maran and Sunrisers franchise face heavy backlash after signing Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred 2026 Auction, with fans criticising the move on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
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IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and its owner, Kavya Maran, have found themselves in the midst of significant controversy after buying Pakistan all-rounder, Abrar Ahmed, for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026 Auction. For those wondering, The Hundred is England’s franchise-based T20 competition, and some of its teams operate as sister franchises of Indian Premier League sides. Pakistani players are banned from competing in the IPL and there were reports that Indian-owned franchises in The Hundred could opt against going for Pakistanis in its auction as well, but that didn't exactly turned out to be the case.

Social Media Reacts To Sunrisers Buying Abrar Ahmed

The Sunrisers franchise and Kavya Maran received quite a bit of flak for buying Abrar Ahmed at The Hundred 2026 Auction. Here are some of the reactions:

As of this writing, the official X account of Sunrisers Leeds has also been suspended.

Reason For The Outrage Over Abrar's Signing

Abrar Ahmed has previously drawn criticism for certain social media posts that appeared to be mocking the Indian armed forces.

One of the most widely discussed instances occurred during Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched by India in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in early 2025.

Given this backdrop, his signing, particularly by a franchise owned by an Indian entity, has not gone down well with fans on social media.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kavya Maran facing controversy?

They are facing controversy for buying Pakistani all-rounder Abrar Ahmed for Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026 Auction, a decision that has upset many fans.

Who is Abrar Ahmed?

Abrar Ahmed is a Pakistani all-rounder who was recently bought by Sunrisers Leeds for The Hundred 2026 Auction. He has faced criticism for past social media posts.

What was the reason for the social media backlash against Sunrisers' decision?

The backlash stems from Abrar Ahmed's past social media posts, which were perceived as mocking the Indian armed forces, particularly during Operation Sindoor.

What is The Hundred competition?

The Hundred is England's franchise-based T20 cricket competition. Some of its teams are sister franchises of Indian Premier League sides.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 10:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Kavya Maran Abrar Ahmed
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