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English NewsSportsCricket30-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Stands During Football Match In Kashmir

30-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Stands During Football Match In Kashmir

A 30-year-old man, identified as Pawan Kumar from Udhampur, died after falling from the stands at Srinagar’s TRC Ground during a football match.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A 30-year-old man died falling from Srinagar stands.
  • He was immediately rushed to hospital, declared brought dead.
  • Authorities initiated an inquest; investigation into circumstances is underway.

A 30-year-old man died after falling from the stands while watching a football match between Budgam and Baramulla at TRC Ground in Srinagar on Sunday, October 18, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar, son of Madan Lal, and a resident of Ramnagar in Udhampur district.

According to an official quoted by Rising Kashmir, Kumar slipped and fell from the stands while watching the match. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Man Falls From Stands At Srinagar’s TRC Ground

The incident occurred during the football match between Budgam and Baramulla at TRC Ground in Srinagar. Officials said Kumar slipped and fell from the stands while watching the game.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Kumar was a resident of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district. Officials confirmed his identity following the incident.

The report did not provide further details about the height from which he fell or the circumstances that led to the fall.

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Investigation Underway Into Man’s Death

Officials said inquest proceedings have been initiated in connection with Kumar’s death. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation will look into the events leading up to the fall. No further details about the findings of the inquiry or any additional action were provided in the report.

The incident took place while Kumar was attending the football match between Budgam and Baramulla at the Srinagar venue. Officials have confirmed his death and said the investigation is ongoing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at TRC Ground in Srinagar?

A 30-year-old man, Pawan Kumar, died after falling from the stands while watching a football match on Sunday, October 18. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared brought dead.

Who was the man who died?

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar, 30, son of Madan Lal. He was a resident of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

Is an investigation underway regarding the incident?

Yes, officials have initiated inquest proceedings in connection with Kumar's death. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the fall.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 07:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Srinagar Local News TRC Ground
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