Karni Sena Accuses Rinku Singh Of 'Jihadi Mentality,' Files Complaint Over AI Video

Karni Sena Accuses Rinku Singh Of ‘Jihadi Mentality,’ Files Complaint Over AI Video

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh faces controversy ahead of the IND vs NZ series and T20 World Cup, for an AI-generated video he apparently shared on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh has landed in controversy due to an AI-generated video he apparently shared on his Facebook account a few days back.

The said video initially features him hitting sixes with the overlayed text "Tumhe cricketer kisne banaaya? (who made you a cricketer?)", and then proceeds to show AI-generated images of Hindu Gods Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and Lord Ganesh wearing sunglasses and sitting in a car driven by Lord Hanuman, seemingly suggesting that it was Gods' blessings that gave him success.

However, this video seems to have landed Rinku Singh in trouble with the Karni Sena, as they have reportedly filed a complaint against the KKR player, citing disrespect of religious sentiments.

Rinku Singh Lands In Controversy Ahead Of T20 World Cup

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Karni Sena District President, Sumit Tomar, said that "Rinku Singh has shown his ‘jihadi’ mentality just like Shah Rukh Khan.", further stating:

"Rinku Singh is a part of Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Like Shah Rukh, Rinku has revealed his true mentality. Making our God wear black glasses, driving him in a Thar, and showing him dancing to English songs is playing with faith."

"Karni Sena will not tolerate this. Rinku Singh should publicly apologise to Sanatan Dharma with folded hands. The administration should immediately file an FIR against Rinku Singh. If no action is taken, the organisation will take to the streets and launch a major agitation," he added.

A complaint was filed at the Sasni Gate Police Station in Aligarh, whose Station In-Charge told Dainik Bhaskar that the authenticity of the video would be investigated, and that legal action would only be taken after verifying the person who posted it.

Rinku Singh is currently in Nagpur, gearing up to take on New Zealand for India in a five-match T20I series, after which he will be participating in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rinku Singh in trouble?

Rinku Singh is facing controversy for sharing an AI-generated video on Facebook that depicted Hindu Gods in a manner the Karni Sena considers disrespectful to religious sentiments.

What did the AI-generated video show?

The video featured AI images of Hindu Gods like Lord Vishnu, Shiva, and Ganesh wearing sunglasses and in a car driven by Lord Hanuman, with text implying divine blessings for Rinku Singh's cricket success.

Who filed a complaint against Rinku Singh?

The Karni Sena has filed a complaint against Rinku Singh, with their District President Sumit Tomar accusing him of displaying a 'jihadi' mentality.

What action has been taken by the police?

A complaint was filed at Sasni Gate Police Station. The police are investigating the video's authenticity and will verify who posted it before taking any legal action.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karni Sena Rinku Singh Rinku Singh Viral Video Rinku Singh Controversy
