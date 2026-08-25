Kapil Dev Speaks Out On Imran Khan’s Jail Conditions, Makes Big Appeal

Former India captain Kapil Dev has once again spoken out in support of former Pakistan cricketer and prime minister Imran Khan, calling for him to be treated with dignity and given access to basic facilities.

The comments come days after a group of 21 former international cricketers wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, raising concerns about Imran Khan’s health and well-being. Kapil was among those who signed the letter.

Speaking at the launch of a golf tournament, Kapil said he was not familiar with Pakistan’s legal system but stressed that humane treatment should be provided regardless of a prisoner’s status.

“I am not aware of the laws there, but regardless of who the prisoner is, they should be treated with courtesy and provided with basic amenities. He has been the country's Prime Minister and a world-class cricketer.”

Kapil wants Imran to receive proper treatment

Kapil added that his appeal was simply for Imran Khan to receive the best possible care and facilities. He described it as a basic request rather than an unreasonable demand.

While former Pakistan stars Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have spoken about the situation, there has reportedly been limited public support from other Pakistani cricketers regarding Imran’s health.

‘I do not blame them’

Kapil Dev also refused to criticise Pakistani cricketers who have chosen not to speak publicly about Imran Khan.

He acknowledged that they continue to live in Pakistan and therefore face circumstances that may be different from those of people observing the situation from outside the country.

Kapil said his intervention was simply an expression of support for a fellow cricketer with whom he shared the field during their playing careers.

Imran Khan’s political and cricketing legacy

Imran Khan captained Pakistan to their historic 1992 ODI World Cup triumph before entering politics. He served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 until 2022 and has remained imprisoned following his removal from office, facing several legal cases, including corruption-related charges.

He is currently being held at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

The recent letter signed by 21 former cricket stars included prominent names such as Sunil Gavaskar, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Steve Waugh, John Wright, Clive Lloyd and Arjuna Ranatunga, along with Kapil Dev.