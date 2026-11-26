Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kane Williamson named Durban Super Giants head coach for 2027.

Transitions from player after retiring from international cricket.

Previously played for franchise, now leads experienced coaching staff.

Williamson replaces Lance Klusener in new coaching role.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set for a new chapter in franchise cricket after being handed a major coaching responsibility for the 2027 season. The veteran batter has been appointed head coach of the Durban Super Giants for the upcoming SA20 campaign, marking a shift from his previous role as a player.

Williamson will take over from Lance Klusener, who had been associated with the franchise since the inaugural edition of the competition in 2023. The appointment comes after Williamson announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2026.

The former New Zealand skipper is already familiar with the franchise, having represented Durban Super Giants in the 2025 and 2026 editions of the SA20. He will now move into the dugout and work alongside an experienced support staff as the team prepares for the next season.

Williamson Moves From Player To Head Coach At Super Giants

Williamson featured in 15 matches for Durban Super Giants across the two seasons, scoring 343 runs in 13 innings. He averaged 34.30 at a strike rate of 119.51, registering two half-centuries. His highest score for the franchise was an unbeaten 60.

His appointment will see him work closely with Director of Cricket Tom Moody, who will continue to oversee the franchise's cricketing operations.

The coaching group for the 2027 season will also include Ryan Cook as batting coach, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as fast bowling coach, Carl Crowe as spin bowling coach and Kushen Kishan as fielding coach.

Williamson's experience across international and franchise cricket will be a significant part of his new assignment. His move into coaching also follows a long playing career that included leadership responsibilities at the highest level.

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Familiar colours. New Role. One Super Giant ambition. Kane Williamson takes his first step into head coaching ❤️💙 #DSG #WelcomeKane https://t.co/y722juOGsw — Durban's Super Giants (@DurbansSG) November 25, 2026

Kane Williamson's IPL Career And International Record

Williamson spent a decade in the Indian Premier League, featuring between 2014 and 2024. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, and also captained Hyderabad during his time in the competition.

Across 79 IPL appearances, he scored 2,128 runs in 77 innings at an average of 35.46 and a strike rate of 125.61. His tally included 18 half-centuries, with 89 being his highest score.

At international level, Williamson represented New Zealand in 110 Tests, 175 ODIs and 93 T20Is. He finished his Test career with 9,515 runs at an average of 54.06, including 33 centuries and 38 half-centuries. His highest Test score was 251.

In ODIs, he accumulated 7,256 runs at an average of 48.69, with 15 centuries and 47 fifties. His highest score in the format was 148.

Williamson also scored 2,575 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of 123.08. His record in the shortest format included 18 half-centuries, with 95 being his highest score.

The 2027 SA20 season will therefore offer Williamson a different challenge, as he prepares to guide a franchise from the coaching position rather than contribute with the bat.