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HomeSportsCricketKamran Akmal Fires ‘Steal ICC Trophies’ Jibe After Pakistan Lose ODI Series To Bangladesh

Kamran Akmal Fires ‘Steal ICC Trophies’ Jibe After Pakistan Lose ODI Series To Bangladesh

Former cricketer Kamran Akmal takes a dig at Pakistan after their ODI series loss to Bangladesh, questioning and criticising the team with sharp remarks.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
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Kamran Akmal Scathing Remarks On Pakistan: Troubling times continue for Pakistan in cricket as after a disappointing early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, they have now lost a One Day International (ODI) series to Bangladesh. They suffered an embarrassing defeat in the series opener before making a comeback in the second clash. However, when the decider challenged them to score 291 runs, the team came close but fell short, conceding a 2-1 defeat. Naturally, critics called out the poor performance, including former wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal.

What Kamran Akmal Said About PAK's ODI Series Loss

Appearing in a video on the YouTube channel, The Game Plan, Kamran Akmal went on a tirade against the Pakistan cricket team, stating that if they can't win matches, will they start stealing ICC trophies?

"I feel like the Netherlands must be thinking that if they play a three-match series against us, they can win and become a Test nation. That’s the state you people have reduced our cricket to,"

"If you can’t beat teams on the field, will you now steal ICC trophies? You have to bring them by playing and winning,” he added.

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Summary

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh built a competitive total of 290 for five, largely thanks to an outstanding knock from opener Tanzid Hasan. The left-hander compiled a brilliant 107 from 98 deliveries, striking six boundaries and seven sixes during his innings. He also put together a crucial 105-run partnership with Saif Hassan, who chipped in with 36 runs.

The hosts maintained momentum in the latter half of the innings, with useful contributions from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. Litton added 41 runs while Hridoy’s 48 helped Bangladesh push their total close to the 300-mark and set Pakistan a challenging chase.

In response, Pakistan’s chase began poorly as early breakthroughs from the Bangladesh bowlers reduced them to 82-5. Just when the innings appeared to be slipping away, Salman Ali Agha launched a determined fightback. The all-rounder produced a superb century, scoring 106 from 98 balls to revive Pakistan’s hopes and keep the contest alive deep into the innings.

However, the turning point arrived late in the chase when Agha was dismissed in the 48th over. With his departure, Pakistan’s resistance faded quickly.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 279 on the final ball of the innings, falling short by 11 runs as Bangladesh sealed a memorable series win.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh?

Pakistan lost the One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh with a 2-1 defeat.

What did Kamran Akmal say about Pakistan's performance?

Kamran Akmal criticized the team's performance, questioning if they would steal ICC trophies if they can't win matches.

Who was the top scorer for Bangladesh in the third ODI?

Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with a brilliant 107 runs off 98 deliveries.

How did Pakistan's chase go in the deciding ODI?

Pakistan's chase started poorly, but Salman Ali Agha's century revived their hopes before they ultimately fell short by 11 runs.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Mar 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamran Akmal PAK Vs BAN Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Salman Ali Agha
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