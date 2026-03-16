Kamran Akmal Fires ‘Steal ICC Trophies’ Jibe After Pakistan Lose ODI Series To Bangladesh

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Kamran Akmal Scathing Remarks On Pakistan: Troubling times continue for Pakistan in cricket as after a disappointing early exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, they have now lost a One Day International (ODI) series to Bangladesh. They suffered an embarrassing defeat in the series opener before making a comeback in the second clash. However, when the decider challenged them to score 291 runs, the team came close but fell short, conceding a 2-1 defeat. Naturally, critics called out the poor performance, including former wicketkeeper-batsman, Kamran Akmal.

What Kamran Akmal Said About PAK's ODI Series Loss

Akmal Slams PCB Chief



Kamran Akmal jabs Mohsin Naqvi: "ICC trophies kya chor ke laani hai?"



"Even the Netherlands might think: play 3 matches vs Pakistan, beat them, become a Test nation."#PakistanCricket #AhmedShehzad #PakistanCricket #PakistanCricketTeam… pic.twitter.com/Rx0QObm2OA March 16, 2026

Appearing in a video on the YouTube channel, The Game Plan, Kamran Akmal went on a tirade against the Pakistan cricket team, stating that if they can't win matches, will they start stealing ICC trophies?

"I feel like the Netherlands must be thinking that if they play a three-match series against us, they can win and become a Test nation. That’s the state you people have reduced our cricket to,"

"If you can’t beat teams on the field, will you now steal ICC trophies? You have to bring them by playing and winning,” he added.

PAK vs BAN 3rd ODI Summary

After being sent in to bat, Bangladesh built a competitive total of 290 for five, largely thanks to an outstanding knock from opener Tanzid Hasan. The left-hander compiled a brilliant 107 from 98 deliveries, striking six boundaries and seven sixes during his innings. He also put together a crucial 105-run partnership with Saif Hassan, who chipped in with 36 runs.

The hosts maintained momentum in the latter half of the innings, with useful contributions from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. Litton added 41 runs while Hridoy’s 48 helped Bangladesh push their total close to the 300-mark and set Pakistan a challenging chase.

In response, Pakistan’s chase began poorly as early breakthroughs from the Bangladesh bowlers reduced them to 82-5. Just when the innings appeared to be slipping away, Salman Ali Agha launched a determined fightback. The all-rounder produced a superb century, scoring 106 from 98 balls to revive Pakistan’s hopes and keep the contest alive deep into the innings.

However, the turning point arrived late in the chase when Agha was dismissed in the 48th over. With his departure, Pakistan’s resistance faded quickly.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 279 on the final ball of the innings, falling short by 11 runs as Bangladesh sealed a memorable series win.