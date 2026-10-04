Pakistan Star Retires From International Cricket After Asian Games, Begins New Journey

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kainat Imtiaz retired after 13-year international cricket career.

She represented Pakistan in 19 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

Imtiaz won two Asian Games gold medals for Pakistan.

She now transitions to match referee, following her mother.

Pakistan women’s cricket team fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz has announced her retirement from international cricket after a 13-year career. The 33-year-old, who represented Pakistan at two Asian Games and the 2017 Women’s World Cup, has already begun her next chapter as a match referee, following in the footsteps of her mother.

Kainat Imtiaz Announces Retirement

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed Imtiaz’s retirement on Sunday, October 4, bringing an end to her international career spanning more than a decade.

Imtiaz played 19 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Pakistan, taking 18 wickets across the two formats. She made her T20I debut against South Africa in Potchefstroom in October 2010.

Her ODI debut followed a year later against Ireland in Fatullah. Although opportunities at international level became less frequent later in her career, Imtiaz remained involved in cricket through domestic competitions and broadcasting.

Her final ODI appearance came against Australia at the Gabba in January 2023. Her last T20I was against Thailand during the 2022 Asia Cup in Sylhet.

Imtiaz was also part of Pakistan's gold-medal-winning women's cricket teams at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She subsequently represented the country at the 2017 Women's World Cup and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Kainat Imtiaz follows Mother Into Match Refereeing

Rather than stepping away from cricket completely, Imtiaz has already started a new career as a match referee.

She officiated during the PCB National Women's Under-19 T20 Tournament in Karachi in August and September, beginning her transition into match officiating before formally announcing her international retirement.

The move carries particular significance because Imtiaz is following the same path as her mother, Saleema Imtiaz, who has broken new ground in Pakistani cricket as an international match official.

Saleema became the first Pakistani woman to be named to the ICC's International Development Panel of umpires in 2024. She has since officiated nine Women's ODIs and 69 Women's T20Is.

Kainat has also worked as a presenter and commentator at domestic and international cricket events, allowing her to remain connected with the sport outside her playing career.

She is now the second former Pakistan women's cricketer to move into match refereeing in recent months, after Aiman Anwar made a similar transition following her retirement in August.

Kainat's journey from player to match official therefore keeps her firmly within the game, while opening a new professional chapter beyond international cricket.