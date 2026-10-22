Kagiso Rabada Makes South African Test History, But Dale Steyn Holds One Edge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kagiso Rabada achieved 200 Test wickets in home conditions.

He joins Steyn, Ntini, Pollock in 200-wicket club.

Rabada needed fewer deliveries for 200 home wickets.

Kagiso Rabada has added another milestone to his remarkable Test career, becoming just the fourth South African bowler to claim 200 wickets in home conditions. The fast bowler reached the landmark on day four of the second Test against Australia, further cementing his place among the country’s leading red-ball performers. Rabada achieved the feat in 38 Tests played in South Africa, maintaining an impressive average of 20.06. He has also registered 10 five-wicket hauls on home soil.

Dale Steyn Retains The Fastest-By-Matches Record

Only three South African legends have taken more Test wickets at home.

Dale Steyn leads the list with 261, followed by Makhaya Ntini on 249 and Shaun Pollock on 235. Rabada’s latest achievement puts him firmly among this distinguished group.

Although Rabada has reached the 200-wicket mark, Steyn remains ahead when measured by the number of matches required. Steyn completed the milestone in 37 home Tests, one fewer than Rabada’s 38.

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However, Rabada needed fewer deliveries to get there. He reached 200 wickets after bowling 7,017 balls, compared with the 7,751 balls Steyn required.

Rabada now has 344 wickets in Test cricket overall, making him South Africa’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the format. Among active fast bowlers, only Australia’s Mitchell Starc, with 451 wickets, stands ahead of him.

South Africa Stun Australia In Second Test

The milestone came during a difficult match for Australia. South Africa declared their first innings at 425 before dismissing the visitors for just 99, establishing a substantial advantage.

Rain interrupted proceedings as well when Australia remained under severe pressure at the close of day four.

With the hosts firmly in control, Rabada’s landmark arrived during a potentially decisive performance for South Africa in the series.

Ultimately, South Africa roared back from their opening-Test defeat, thrashing Australia by an innings and 31 runs in the second Test to level the three-match series at 1-1.