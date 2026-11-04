Just 130 Kmph But Unplayable! India's New Pace Sensation Rattles New Zealand

With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, Team India have started giving opportunities to young fast bowlers as part of their long-term preparations. In the opening ODI against New Zealand, the team management decided to rest experienced pacer Mohammed Siraj and instead backed a relatively inexperienced bowling combination featuring Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Aaqib Nabi.

The decision paid off, with Anshul emerging as one of the biggest positives from India's bowling performance.

Although Arshdeep Singh led the attack at Eden Park in Auckland, it was Anshul Kamboj who grabbed attention with his disciplined bowling. Operating at speeds of around 128-130 km/h, the Haryana pacer troubled New Zealand's batters with his accuracy, movement and ability to maintain pressure. He also picked up two important wickets during his spell.

Two maidens and two wickets in 10 overs

Anshul Kamboj generally bowls at speeds ranging between 125 and 135 km/h. However, his biggest strength lies in his control over line and length, along with his ability to generate movement in both directions.

He delivered an impressive performance in the first ODI, completing his 10-over quota while conceding only 22 runs. His spell included two maiden overs and two wickets, making him one of India's most economical bowlers on the day.

His impact was such that captain Shubman Gill had already used all 10 of his overs by the 33rd over of New Zealand's innings. Anshul had featured in just one ODI before this encounter, against the West Indies, where he had an expensive outing. However, his performance in New Zealand has significantly strengthened his case for further opportunities.

Can Anshul Kamboj become World Cup contender?

The New Zealand tour presents an important opportunity for India to identify suitable bowling options ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Conditions in New Zealand offer valuable exposure, particularly because of their similarities with those expected in South Africa.

Anshul's ability to extract movement and maintain control despite not bowling at express pace makes him an interesting prospect. If he continues to deliver performances like this, the young Haryana pacer could put himself in contention for a place in India's World Cup plans.

Indian bowlers dominate New Zealand

India's bowling unit delivered a collective performance to restrict New Zealand to 185 runs. Arshdeep Singh provided early breakthroughs and finished as the leading wicket-taker with four scalps, although he conceded 70 runs in his 10 overs.

Gurnoor Brar also impressed, claiming three wickets, while Anshul Kamboj chipped in with two crucial dismissals. His economical spell of 2/22 stood out, particularly as he managed to keep the New Zealand batters under pressure throughout his 10 overs.