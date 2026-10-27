Just 1 Run, Huge Uproar! Team Complains To BCCI Over Controversial Defeat

A controversy has erupted in Indian domestic cricket following a close encounter between the Jharkhand and Uttarakhand women's Under-19 teams in Nagpur. The Jharkhand Cricket Association (JCA) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), alleging that a scoring error cost its team a place in the tournament.

Uttarakhand scored 134 runs while batting first, and Jharkhand were bowled out for 133, according to the official scorecard. The one-run defeat resulted in Jharkhand's elimination. However, the state association claims that the match should have ended in a tie because a completed run was allegedly omitted from the scoreboard.

Jharkhand Alleges Scoring Error On Run-Out

According to a report by The Indian Express, JCA's complaint centres on an incident during the 30th over of Jharkhand's innings.

The association alleges that a Jharkhand batter was run out while attempting to complete a second run. However, the first run had reportedly been completed before the dismissal. According to the JCA, the official scorer recorded the run-out but failed to add the completed run to the team's total.

If the association's account is correct, that missing run could have changed the result from a defeat to a tie. The JCA has therefore requested the BCCI to look into the incident.

Dispute Erupts After The Match

The controversy reportedly intensified when the scoreboard showed that Jharkhand needed two runs from the final delivery. The batters managed only one run, and the team initially believed the match had ended in a tie.

However, the official result declared Uttarakhand the winners by one run. This led to a heated exchange between members of the Jharkhand team and the official scorer, but the result remained unchanged.

A JCA official, as quoted in the report, reiterated that the batter had completed the first run before being run out while attempting the second.

The association has now formally raised the matter with BCCI. The alleged scoring error and its potential impact on the match result are at the centre of the complaint.