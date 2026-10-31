WATCH: Josh Hazlewood Flips Middle Finger At Fans Amid Tense SA vs AUS Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood appeared to show spectators the middle finger.

Nathan Lyon was similarly provoked with sandpaper by a spectator earlier.

Incident occurred during the crucial series-deciding third Test match.

Josh Hazlewood has found himself at the centre of controversy after footage from Australia's third Test against South Africa appeared to show him making the middle finger gesture towards spectators. The video, widely shared on social media, seems to capture the fast bowler raising his middle finger at fans in the stands. The clip has triggered a debate around player conduct, with the incident adding another flashpoint to an already heated contest. However, what prompted Hazlewood's reaction is not entirely clear, and the footage alone does not establish the full sequence of events.

Hazlewood Reacts As Crowd Taunts Australian Players

What was that, Josh Hazlewood?👀 😳 The Cape Town crowd is getting stuck into Hazlewood and Starc!😂 #SAvAUS #Unbreakable #TheProteas #Australia #CapeTown #JoshHazlewood #MitchellStarc https://t.co/I0DiusT8D9 October 31, 2026

The exchange reportedly took place while sections of the home support were directing taunts at Australia's players.

Hazlewood appeared to respond to the heckling with the gesture, seemingly losing his composure as the atmosphere intensified.

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The episode has once again drawn attention to the tense relationship between the Australian team and South African supporters during the series.

The apparent hostility in the stands has been particularly noticeable at Newlands, a ground associated with one of the most damaging episodes in Australian cricket history.

Sandpaper Scandal Continues To Haunt Australia At Newlands

The Cape Town venue was the site of the infamous 2018 ball-tampering scandal, and the controversy remains a recurring target for rival supporters.

South African fans have continued to remind the visiting players of that episode throughout the ongoing series.

Hazlewood was not the first Australian to face such provocation during the Test. Before him, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon was taunted by a spectator displaying a piece of sandpaper near the boundary line.

Series Decider Reaches Crucial Stage

The incident unfolded as the teams battled for control of the series.

South Africa's second-innings effort established an overall lead of 287, leaving Australia with a target of 288 to win the third Test.

With the series level at 1-1 heading into the final day, the hosts had an opportunity to secure a comeback triumph on home soil and take the series 2-1.

The result would decide a closely fought contest, while the scenes involving Hazlewood added another talking point to the final stages.