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English NewsSportsCricketJos Buttler Makes History! First Englishman To Reach Massive Run-Scoring Milestone

Jos Buttler Makes History! First Englishman To Reach Massive Run-Scoring Milestone

England lost to Sri Lanka, but Jos Buttler still made headlines for reaching a mark that no other England player has ever before.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 25 Sep 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jos Buttler reached 10,000 limited-overs runs, first English batsman to the mark.
  • Scored 69 runs from 49 balls in the match.
  • England fell short by 16 runs against Sri Lanka.

Jos Buttler Breaks Record: Jos Buttler has added another major milestone to his decorated international career during England’s second ODI against Sri Lanka at Headingley, reaching 10,000 runs across ODIs and T20Is. The England wicketkeeper-batsman produced an explosive 69 off just 49 balls, striking five fours and five sixes. His aggressive knock took his combined tally across the two limited-overs formats past the 10,000-run mark, making him the first England batter to achieve the feat.

Buttler Creates England Record

Jos Buttler is now the first Englishman to reach 10,000 runs across ODIs and T20Is.

His overall tally now includes 5,678 runs from 204 ODIs and 4,384 from 163 T20Is.

Read More: No Farewell, No Final Send-Off: 7 India Legends Who Left International Cricket Quietly

The milestone underlines his remarkable consistency across both formats and places him in an exclusive position in England’s limited-overs history.

Buttler is also among the country’s leading ODI run-scorers. Joe Root sits at the top with 7,885 runs from 194 matches, followed by former captain Eoin Morgan on 6,957. Buttler is currently third with his 5,678 ODI runs.

Sri Lanka Spoil Buttler’s Landmark Night

Despite Buttler’s fireworks, England could not complete the chase against Sri Lanka.

The visitors had posted a formidable 321/6 from their 50 overs after batting first. England appeared to be on course for a successful pursuit after reaching 251/4 in 37 overs, but Sri Lanka fought back strongly during the closing stages.

The pressure mounted as wickets fell and the required rate climbed, preventing England from maintaining the momentum they had built earlier in the innings.

England eventually finished on 305, falling 16 runs short of Sri Lanka’s total.

For Buttler, the defeat took some shine off an otherwise memorable individual performance. His 69-run assault not only kept England in the contest for a large part of the chase but also ensured that his name was written into the country’s limited-overs record books.

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant milestone did Jos Buttler achieve?

Jos Buttler reached 10,000 runs across One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He is the first England batter to achieve this feat.

How many runs did Jos Buttler score in the match where he broke the record?

Jos Buttler scored an explosive 69 runs off just 49 balls during England's second ODI against Sri Lanka. His knock included five fours and five sixes.

Did England win the match where Jos Buttler broke his record?

No, England could not complete the chase against Sri Lanka despite Buttler's performance. They finished on 305, falling 16 runs short of Sri Lanka's total of 321/6.

Where does Jos Buttler rank among England's leading ODI run-scorers?

Jos Buttler is currently England's third leading ODI run-scorer with 5,678 runs. He is behind Joe Root and former captain Eoin Morgan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Sep 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jos Buttler England Vs Sri Lanka Cricket Records
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