Jos Buttler became the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket, surpassing Kieron Pollard. He achieved this during Manchester Super Giants' Hundred match against Welsh Fire.
Jos Buttler Makes Bold Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Prediction After Breaking T20 Runs World Record
Jos Buttler became the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket after surpassing Kieron Pollard and backed India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to eventually break his record.
- Jos Buttler became T20 cricket's all-time leading run-scorer.
- He predicted Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will eventually surpass his record.
- This achievement marks Buttler's impressive return to form.
Jos Buttler has become the highest run-scorer in men's T20 cricket after overtaking Kieron Pollard during Manchester Super Giants' The Hundred match against Welsh Fire. The England wicketkeeper-batter described the milestone as a proud moment before making a bold prediction that Indian teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could one day surpass his record. The landmark also completed Buttler's remarkable turnaround after a difficult run of form earlier this year.
Jos Buttler Becomes T20 Cricket's Leading Run-Scorer
Buttler moved past Pollard to become the leading run-scorer in men's T20 cricket during Manchester Super Giants' victory over Welsh Fire in The Hundred.
The achievement comes after another prolific franchise season and adds another milestone to Buttler's career across international and domestic T20 competitions.
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Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket after the match, Buttler admitted the record carried special meaning despite knowing it may not last forever.
"Yeah it's really cool actually to think you've got the most T20 runs out of everyone. Someone will surpass it one day, and his name's probably Sooryavanshi. But no, it's a proud moment."
Buttler Reflects On Return To Form
The record follows a difficult spell earlier this season when Buttler struggled to produce consistent scores.
The former England white-ball captain said persistence rather than panic helped him rediscover his rhythm and confidence at the crease over recent weeks.
Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Buttler said:
"Funny how quickly cricket can change. One day you're the dog, one day you're the lamp post. A few months ago I was struggling for form. And then, in the last few weeks especially, I probably feel like I'm batting as well as I ever have. It's been a lot of fun."
He added:
"You've only ever got two options. You either give up or you got the energy to keep going and try to rediscover your form. So that's all the things I've been focussing on. I've had energy and determination to try and get back there, and that's what I've done."
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Buttler's Backing
Buttler's biggest talking point after the match was his praise for India's teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The England star believes the 15-year-old has the talent and time to eventually eclipse his newly established record if his development continues on the current path.
Sooryavanshi has attracted global attention with his fearless batting in domestic cricket and franchise competitions, making him one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.
Pollard Milestone Finally Arrives
Buttler revealed he had hoped to overtake Pollard during Manchester Super Giants' previous match against MI London, where the West Indies legend was present in the opposition camp.
He narrowly missed the opportunity before finally reaching the landmark against Welsh Fire.
Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, Buttler said:
"Actually, we played against MI London last game, would've been nice to get past Polly while he was there, sat in the dugout. Some great names on there, some special players, so yeah, I'm really proud of that."
The milestone further strengthens Buttler's place among the greatest T20 batters, while his comments about Sooryavanshi offered a glimpse into who he believes could eventually rewrite the record books.
Frequently Asked Questions
What record did Jos Buttler recently achieve in men's T20 cricket?
How has Jos Buttler's form been leading up to this record?
The record follows a difficult spell earlier this season where Buttler struggled. He credits persistence for helping him rediscover his rhythm and confidence.
Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and why did Buttler mention him?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 15-year-old Indian sensation whom Buttler believes has the talent and time to eventually eclipse his newly established record.