South Africa Star Smashes 150 On ODI Debut, Equals World Record Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jordan Hermann scored 150 on his international ODI debut.

His 150 equalled record, helping South Africa post 348/6.

Hermann shared a crucial 190-run partnership with Tony de Zorzi.

Performance strengthens Hermann's case for 2027 World Cup squad.

South Africa have unearthed another promising batting option ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, with Jordan Hermann making an immediate impact on his international debut. The left-hander smashed 150 against Namibia in Windhoek on Wednesday, equalling the record for the highest individual score on ODI debut.

Hermann's knock came as South Africa posted 348/6 after being asked to bat first. He combined patience with controlled aggression before accelerating dramatically in the second half of his innings.

Jordan Hermann Hits 150 On ODI Debut

The 24-year-old opener initially took his time against Namibia's attack, reaching his half-century from 61 balls. He then shifted gears and brought up his maiden ODI century from 93 deliveries.

Hermann raced from 100 to 150 in just 32 balls, eventually finishing with 150 from 126 deliveries. His innings contained 17 fours and three sixes, underlining the extent of his acceleration.

He had a chance to become the outright record holder but was dismissed immediately after reaching 150. Ruben Trumpelmann got the prized wicket when Hermann sliced an attempted shot towards cover, where Louren Steenkamp completed the catch.

Hermann's score now puts him alongside South Africa teammate Matthew Breetzke as the only batters to have made 150 on ODI debut. Breetzke achieved the feat against New Zealand in Lahore in February 2025.

Hermann And De Zorzi Put Namibia Under Pressure

Hermann's biggest contribution came during a 190-run second-wicket partnership with Tony de Zorzi. After Connor Esterhuizen fell early, the pair settled South Africa's innings before taking control of the contest.

De Zorzi provided excellent support with 72 from 84 balls, while Hermann continued to attack once the platform had been established.

South Africa eventually reached 348/6, with Corbin Bosch adding an unbeaten 39 from 24 balls late in the innings.

South Africa Assess Options Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

The performance could strengthen Hermann's case as South Africa continue assessing their batting options ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The Namibia series provides opportunities for players outside South Africa's strongest ODI group to push their claims. The Proteas will also face Australia later this month, giving the management another chance to assess their options.

For Namibia, the series offers valuable exposure against a full-member side as they continue their qualification journey towards the 2027 World Cup.