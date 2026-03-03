Jonny Bairstow Stranded In Dubai, Voices Concern Over Safety: ‘Trying To Keep My Family Safe’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Jonny Bairstow, England's star opening batsman, has voiced safety concerns on social media. He seems to be stranded in Dubai, which has found itself caught in the US-Israel and Iran conflict. The cricketer clarifying that he is not with the England Lions, England's second-tier team, as some had presumed, and that he is trying to keep his family safe and get them back home. Only limited resumption of air travel operations have begun in the city of Dubai in recent hours after being shut down completely over the weekend.

Jonny Bairstow's Social Media Post





Here's what England star Jonny Bairstow posted in social media about him being with his family in Dubai:

"For those writing that I’m with the England Lions team… I am not. I am with my young family in Dubai…sure the England Lions security staff will be doing all they can to get them out of Abu Dhabi but I am trying to keep my family safe and get us out of here!!"

He also commented on an old social media post by Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, asking if he could get him home.



"Can you get us home???"

Why Is Dubai Airspace Closed?

Dubai’s skies were shut to commercial flights because of escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

Commercial departures from airports in the United Arab Emirates were brought to a standstill after Iran launched a wave of missile and drone strikes apparently in retaliation of recent U.S. and Israeli military actions in Tehran.

This forced airspace closures and precautionary suspensions of flights at major Gulf hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, leaving travellers unable to fly as airlines and aviation authorities grappled with safety concerns and evolving security conditions.