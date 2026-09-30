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English NewsSportsCricketWest Indies Star Smashes Fastest ODI Century Against India In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

West Indies Star Smashes Fastest ODI Century Against India In IND vs WI 2nd ODI

IND vs WI Live: West Indies opener John Campbell created history in Guwahati, scoring the fastest ODI century by a West Indian against India in just 65 balls.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • John Campbell scored a record 65-ball century against India.
  • Campbell and Hope built a crucial 110-run partnership.
  • This was Campbell's second ODI century, boosting comeback.

IND vs WI Live: West Indies opener John Campbell made history on Wednesday, smashing a record century against India in Guwahati. The dynamic left-handed batsman reached his magnificent three-figure milestone in just 65 balls.

Campbell became the fastest West Indies batsman to hit an ODI century against India. He also ranks as the fifth-fastest century-maker overall for the Caribbean side in fifty-over international cricket.

India won the toss at Barsapara Stadium and chose to bowl first. Campbell opened alongside Keacy Carty, who was dismissed for nine as the first wicket fell on 37 runs.

Dominant Partnership With Shai Hope

Following the early departure, Campbell joined captain Shai Hope. The pair steadied the innings with authority, compiling a dominant 110-run partnership for the second wicket to put India under pressure.

While Hope adopted a measured approach, Campbell attacked the bowling with intent. His clean ball-striking took apart the Indian bowling attack and maintained an imposing run-rate across the middle overs.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Naman Dhir’s Diving Catch Stuns Keacy Carty, Even Umpires Left Unsure

The legendary Brian Lara holds the record for the fastest ODI hundred by a West Indian. Lara reached three figures off just 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999.

Seven-Year Wait For Second Century

The Guwahati knock marked Campbell's second ODI century, arriving nearly seven years after his maiden hundred. He previously smashed a remarkable 179 off 137 deliveries against Ireland in May 2019.

Following an extended absence from international cricket, Campbell returned to the fifty-over setup in 2025. His comeback has provided the West Indies team with invaluable stability at the top order.

Campbell sustained his fine form from the opening ODI, where he scored 62 runs. He shared a century stand with Justin Greaves, who made a hundred but suffered an injury.

Greaves was ruled out of the second encounter, but Campbell took charge in style. With India leading the series after winning the opener, his innings keeps the contest firmly alive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What record did John Campbell achieve with his recent century against India?

John Campbell set a new record for the fastest ODI century by a West Indies batsman against India, reaching the milestone in just 65 balls. He is also the fifth-fastest West Indies century-maker overall in fifty-over international cricket.

How long had it been since John Campbell's previous ODI century?

The Guwahati knock marked Campbell's second ODI century. It arrived nearly seven years after his maiden hundred, which was 179 runs off 137 deliveries against Ireland in May 2019.

Who holds the record for the fastest ODI century by a West Indian batsman overall?

The legendary Brian Lara holds the record for the fastest ODI hundred by a West Indian. He reached three figures off just 45 balls against Bangladesh in Dhaka in 1999.

Who did John Campbell partner with for the second wicket against India?

Following the early dismissal of Keacy Carty, John Campbell joined captain Shai Hope. The pair built a dominant 110-run partnership for the second wicket, putting India under pressure.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Brian Lara Shai Hope John Campbell ODI Cricket Barsapara Stadium
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