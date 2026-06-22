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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Jofra Archer Picks Hardest Batter He Faced In IPL History, And It's Not Kohli Or Rohit

WATCH: Jofra Archer Picks Hardest Batter He Faced In IPL History, And It's Not Kohli Or Rohit

England bowler Jofra Archer admits that KL Rhul was the hardest Indian batter to bowl to during his peak IPL years.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jofra Archer named KL Rahul his toughest IPL opponent.
  • Rahul's prime form made him unplayable in early seasons.
  • Archer confessed Rahul had answers for every delivery.
  • This admission sparked debate among cricket communities.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has named a prominent Indian international star as the single toughest opponent he has ever encountered on a cricket pitch. The explosive speedster admitted that during the initial seasons of his Indian Premier League career, this particular top-order batsman possessed structural answers for every delivery bowled at him.

Jofra Concedes Tactical Defeat

Speaking directly on a recent episode of the digital sports talk program The Super Over, the lethal pace spearhead reflected honestly on his toughest spells. He noted that the batsman in question operated at an extraordinary level of individual dominance.

The mystery opponent highlighted by the Englishman is none other than elegant right-hander KL Rahul. The bowler openly conceded that tackling the Indian stroke-player at his absolute peak felt nearly impossible.

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"Probably KL Rahul in the first few years of the IPL," Archer explicitly stated during the interview broadcast on The Super Over. "He was in his prime then, and it felt like he could hit any ball anywhere. He was really hard to bowl to."

WATCH VIDEO

KL Rahul's Unplayable Peak Form

The candid admission underscores the immense global respect Rahul commanded during his incredibly prolific scoring seasons. His multi-directional shot-making ability consistently neutralized the raw, terrifying pace that Archer regularly generated.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Pakistan Women's Team Mocked For Fake Celebration After 5-Match Losing Streak

The England star struggled to contain the elegant opener whenever they clashed on the flat Indian surfaces. The unique blend of classic textbook technique and modern innovative power made the batsman a tactical nightmare.

Sensational Global Admission Stuns Fans

The revealing interview snippet has rapidly gained massive traction among digital cricket communities across both nations. Supporters have flooded forums to debate whether the Indian batsman can ever replicate that unstoppable historical form again.

Archer continues his own strenuous path toward sustained international fitness after enduring long injury layoffs. Meanwhile, this fascinating tactical revelation serves as a powerful reminder of how lethal his counterpart remains at his finest.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Jofra Archer identify as his toughest opponent?

Jofra Archer named Indian international star KL Rahul as the single toughest opponent he has ever encountered. He found Rahul particularly challenging during the initial seasons of his IPL career.

Why did Jofra Archer find KL Rahul difficult to bowl against?

Archer stated that in his prime, KL Rahul could hit any ball anywhere and consistently neutralized his pace. Rahul's multi-directional shot-making ability made him a tactical nightmare.

When did Jofra Archer struggle most against KL Rahul?

Jofra Archer admitted he struggled most against KL Rahul during the Indian batsman's 'prime' in the first few seasons of the IPL. He described Rahul's form then as nearly impossible to tackle.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli KL Rahul Jofra Archer IPL 2026 Rohit Sharm Jofra Archer Toughest Batter
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