Joe Root Now No.1, Ahead Of Sachin Tendulkar In Test Fifties: Check Top 5

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Joe Root surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's Test half-century record.

His unbeaten 62 secured England's eight-wicket victory.

England completed a dominant 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan.

Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar Record: Joe Root has moved to the top of an elite Test batting list after overtaking Sachin Tendulkar for the record number of half-centuries in the format. The England captain reached the landmark during the third Test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, where his unbeaten 62 helped the hosts complete an eight-wicket victory and seal a 3-0 series sweep. The milestone adds another remarkable achievement to Root’s already decorated Test career and puts him alone at the top of a list featuring some of the greatest batters in cricket history.

Top 5 Players With Most Test Fifties

Joe Root faced 69 deliveries and struck nine fours during his unbeaten knock.

His half-century took his career tally in Tests to 69, moving him one ahead of Tendulkar, who finished his legendary career with 68 scores between 50 and 99.

Joe Root - 69

Sachin Tendulkar - 68

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 66

Allan Border, Rahul Dravid - 63

Ricky Ponting - 62

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Root’s historic moment arrived on a day when England had the final word in their Test series against Pakistan.

Record Comes On Day Of England’s Whitewash

With a target of 130, England recovered from a difficult start to finish on 130/2.

Jordan Cox remained unbeaten on 59, while Root anchored the chase with his unbeaten 62.

Mohammad Abbas had given Pakistan hope by dismissing both England openers early, but Root and Cox ensured the hosts did not allow the opportunity to slip away.

England had already won the first two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s, leaving the final match as an opportunity to complete a clean sweep.

They duly finished the job at Edgbaston.

For Root, the victory came with a personal landmark that further underlined his importance to England’s Test setup.

Moving past Tendulkar for most Test fifties places him at the summit of a prestigious list, with another piece of cricket history now attached to his name.