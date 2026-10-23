Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan Gets His Chance To Represent Team India

BCCI is set to make a change to the India A squad for the final two four-day matches against New Zealand A, with Jharkhand's young opening batter Shikhar Mohan receiving his maiden call-up to the team. The 21-year-old will replace KL Rahul, who is expected to join India's senior squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

According to media reports, Shikhar will feature in the second and third unofficial Tests against New Zealand A. His consistent performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, have impressed the selectors and earned him an opportunity to showcase his talent at the India A level.

Shikhar Mohan's Impressive Run In Domestic Cricket

Shikhar Mohan enjoyed a productive campaign in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season while opening the batting for Jharkhand. He scored 613 runs in 12 innings, including a double century, demonstrating his ability to deliver consistent performances and build substantial innings.

The young batter has continued his impressive form in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season. He has already accumulated 297 runs in three innings at an average of 99, including back-to-back centuries. His strong start has further strengthened his case for higher honours.

Shikhar has also made valuable contributions in other domestic competitions. He scored a half-century in the Irani Cup and registered consecutive half-centuries in the Duleep Trophy. In the Jharkhand T20 League, he amassed 322 runs in nine innings.

His performances across formats have now earned him a maiden opportunity with India A, marking an important step in his cricketing career.

KL Rahul To Leave India A Squad For ODI Series

The second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A is scheduled to begin on October 31. India's senior team, meanwhile, is set to start its ODI series against New Zealand on November 4.

With the two assignments overlapping, KL Rahul will leave the India A squad to join the senior team ahead of the ODI series. Shikhar Mohan has been brought in as his replacement for the final two four-day matches.

There is also an update on Rishabh Pant's fitness. According to reports, the wicketkeeper-batter could resume light training next week. However, his availability will depend on his recovery and fitness, with his participation not yet certain.

Updated India A Squad For The Final Two Test Matches Against New Zealand A

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Devdutt Padikkal

- Ravichandran Smaran

- Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper)

- Dhruv Jurel (captain, wicketkeeper)

- Washington Sundar

- Aaqib Nabi

- Akash Deep

- Anshul Kamboj

- Manav Suthar

- Mukesh Choudhary

- Sai Sudharsan

- Yash Rathod

- Mukesh Kumar

- Rishabh Pant (subject to fitness)

- Shikhar Mohan (for the final two matches)

India A Squad For The First Match Against New Zealand A

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- KL Rahul

- Devdutt Padikkal

- Ravichandran Smaran

- Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper)

- Dhruv Jurel (captain, wicketkeeper)

- Washington Sundar

- Aaqib Nabi

- Akash Deep

- Anshul Kamboj

- Manav Suthar

- Mukesh Choudhary

- Sai Sudharsan

- Yash Rathod

- Mukesh Kumar